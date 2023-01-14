Robin trapped in chicken netting in Aberdeenshire skip to be released back into the wild

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire charity is releasing a robin back into the wild after it became entangled in chicken netting.

Passers-by discovered the distressed robin redbreast tangled in a skip in the village of New Deer on Monday.

Concerned for its welfare, the rescuers cut the bird free before rushing it to the North East Wildlife and Animal Rescue Centre near Ellon, known as New Arc, for urgent care.

There, keepers carefully removed the fragments of netting from the bird before treating it for minor cuts and constriction damage.

Keith Marley, founder of New Arc, says the bird was “distressed and very tangled” upon arrival at their rescue centre.

He said: “The robin had minor cuts from the netting and some constriction damage but other than that, it was in reasonable shape.

“We put it on antibiotics, it just needed a bit of tender loving care after all the netting had been removed.”

Several days on, the robin has made a full recovery.

Conservation workers are now preparing to return the bird to the wild within the next 48 hours.

Mr Marley added: “The robin’s recovered well and settled down now. It will either be going back today or tomorrow.”

What should you do if you find a tangled animal?

Founders of New Arc say cases of this nature are not unusual.

Mr Marley says each year they rescue entangled animals and birds.

He provided some advice on the best course of action if you discover a bird or animal tangled or in distress.

“Every year we get various birds or animals entangled in netting,” the founder said.

“We have had deer tangled up in it, hedgehogs and birds of all varieties. Bird feeders are the other great catcher of things. We have had everything from pine martins to starlings trapped.

“The first thing to do is get it to the rescue centre. Cut as much of the netting away from the bird but don’t cut the actual netting from the bird. Cut it free so you can transport it but don’t remove the netting if you can help it.

“If it is something larger and could potentially endanger somebody, like a badger, a deer or a bird of prey, it is probably best to give us a phone and ask for advice first.”

New Arc appeals for help to meet £25,000 shortfall

New Arc is currently facing a £25,000 shortfall due to the cost of living crisis.

Owners Keith and Pauline Marley founded the charity in 2005 and rescue around 1500 wild animals every year.

They say their electricity bills are on track to quadruple, rising from £600 to around £2400.

The charity is appealing to the public to help support them by offering cash donations and providing vital supplies from their Amazon wish list.