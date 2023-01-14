Snow and ice warnings issued for parts of the north and north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wintry weather is to return to the Highlands and Islands and Grampian this week as Met Office forecasters issue fresh warnings for snow and ice.

A yellow warning for ice will come into force across the mainland from 10pm this evening, covering large parts of the north and north-east.

It will remain in place for 12 hours, until 10am tomorrow.

The Met Office warning is the first of two to be issued between now and Wednesday.

On Thursday, forecasters warned snow and sleet showers were to return to northern Scotland, ending a mild start to the year.

Return of snow to the north and north-east

A band of snow will move in tomorrow, affecting communities across the Highlands and Islands, as well as parts of Moray and Aberdeenshire.

A warning for snow and ice will take effect from 5pm tomorrow and remain in place until 10am on Wednesday.

Forecasters are warning commuters to expect longer journey times due to possible disruption on the roads and across the transport network.