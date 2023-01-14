Snow and ice warnings issued for parts of the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Snow and ice warnings issued for parts of the north and north-east

By Michelle Henderson
January 14, 2023, 4:30 pm
Wintry weather is to return to the Highlands and Islands and Grampian this week as Met Office forecasters issue fresh warnings for snow and ice.

A yellow warning for ice will come into force across the mainland from 10pm this evening, covering large parts of the north and north-east.

It will remain in place for 12 hours, until 10am tomorrow.

The Met Office warning is the first of two to be issued between now and Wednesday.

On Thursday, forecasters warned snow and sleet showers were to return to northern Scotland, ending a mild start to the year.

Return of snow to the north and north-east

A band of snow will move in tomorrow, affecting communities across the Highlands and Islands, as well as parts of Moray and Aberdeenshire.

A warning for snow and ice will take effect from 5pm tomorrow and remain in place until 10am on Wednesday.

Forecasters are warning commuters to expect longer journey times due to possible disruption on the roads and across the transport network.

