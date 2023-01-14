Buckie beat Nairn to go top of the Highland League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Buckie beat Nairn to go top of the Highland League

By Callum Law
January 14, 2023, 4:48 pm
Max Barry, left celebrates scoring for Buckie Thistle against Nairn County
Max Barry, left celebrates scoring for Buckie Thistle against Nairn County

Buckie Thistle beat Nairn County 3-1 at Station Park to move to the top of the Breedon Highland League.

The Jags had to come from behind after Ross Tokely’s penalty put the Wee County ahead.

But strikes from Max Barry, Joe McCabe and Josh Peters earned the visitors the points.

Victory means Buckie move two points above Brechin City – who have two games in hand – at the top of the division after the Hedgemen’s clash with Fraserburgh was postponed.

For the home side defeat ends a nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions and a run of eight unbeaten in the league.

Nairn manager Steven Mackay fielded himself in the starting line-up and was also forced into a change after the warm-up with Callum MacLean replaced by Cameron Lisle.

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart made one alteration from the side which beat Aberdeen in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield in midweek.

Jack Murray returned from suspension to replace player-assistant manager Lewis MacKinnon.

Exciting opening

The Jags threatened in the first minute with Barry playing Peters in down the right, but Wee County goalkeeper Dylan MacLean made a good save at his near post.

Nairn broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the seventh minute. Murray was penalised by referee Scott Donohoe for a shove on Andrew Greig at a throw-in.

Tokely – who has signed a contract extension for next season – stepped up and found the right corner from 12 yards.

A few minutes later Tokely made his mark at the other end with an excellent recovery challenge to stop Peters getting a shot away.

On 17 minutes Tokely was perhaps fortunate to stay on the pitch. Peters got in behind the experienced defender, who tugged him back, the striker stumbled and fell.

Had ref Donohoe deemed it a foul it would have had to have been a red card for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity, instead he gave nothing.

Wayne MacKintosh, right, of Nairn gets to grips with Buckie’s Andrew MacAskill

Buckie equalised in the 24th minute and it was goal made and finished by Barry.

The midfielder’s excellent pass released Peters on the right side of the box and although MacLean made a good save Barry followed up to slot home the rebound.

The visitors had a period in the ascendancy after scoring and Murray and Barry sent strikes narrowly off target from 20 yards.

Nairn were defending resolutely, although they were inviting Buckie on to them by being careless in possession at times. One such occasion allowed Barry to weave into the area, but MacLean held his effort from 14 yards.

Two minutes before the break a poor clearance from Fraser Dingwall gave Scott Adams a sight of goal but he lifted the shot over from 18 yards.

Game in the balance

Four minutes into the second half Nairn almost retook the lead with Dingwall meeting a Greig corner with a towering header, which was cleared off the line.

The next goal was always likely to be important and Buckie got it in the 57th minute.

Andrew MacAskill’s corner from the right was bulleted into the top right corner by McCabe.

The visitors quickly made it 3-1 bang on the hour mark. Adams flick on was missed by Dingwall and Peters raced through and skipped round MacLean before finishing.

There was still plenty of time for Nairn to mount a comeback but initially they struggled to penetrate the Buckie defence.

Nairn’s Andrew Greig, right, gets away from Andrew MacAskill of Buckie

With 10 minutes left Stephen Rennie worked his way into a good position at the edge of the box only to scuff his shot straight at goalkeeper Lee Herbert.

On 87 minutes Nairn sub Ciaran Young almost set up a grandstand finish when he wriggled through on goal, but Herbert was out quickly to smother the shot.

