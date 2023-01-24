Lewis Capaldi’s P&J Live show breaks Scottish indoor crowd record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Lewis Capaldi’s P&J Live show breaks Scottish indoor crowd record

By Danica Ollerova
Lewis Capaldi performing at Aberdeen's P&J Live in January 2023.
Lewis Capaldi performing at Aberdeen's P&J Live in January 2023. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Last night Lewis Capaldi played in front of the largest indoor arena crowd in Scotland after his Aberdeen show completely sold out.

P&J Live broke its own record which was previously held by Scottish singer Gerry Cinnamon who sold 14,805 tickets when he played the north-east venue in summer 2019.

Monday’s show saw Lewis perform in front of 14,951 adoring fans. Aberdeen music fans were quick to sell out P&J Live – the largest indoor arena in Scotland and fifth largest in the UK – when tickets went up for grabs in late October 2022.

The singer’s whole UK tour has sold out, with Lewis tweeting at the time that he was “completely lost for words”.

14,951 tickets were sold for Lewis Capaldi’s Aberdeen show which broke records.

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said last night’s show was “absolutely phenomenal”.

“The perfect blend of humour and pure talent, Lewis entertained the record-breaking crowd with new music, some classic hits and gave us a few laughs along the way,” she added.

“This is a fantastic accolade for P&J Live and is exactly what the venue was built for. We would like to thank DF Concerts & Events for bringing Lewis up the north-east of Scotland and to his fans for all their continued support – we couldn’t do it without you.

“We look forward to continuing to bring a variety of world-class acts to the region.”

Lewis Capaldi breaks Scottish record in Aberdeen

The concert – part of his His Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent tour – marked the first time the Scottish singing sensation performed at the Aberdeen venue following his March 2020 gig – the last P&J Live show before the UK went into lockdown.

The P&J reviewer said Lewis “cemented his legendary status” when he took the the stage last night to perform some of his biggest hits, including Someone You Loved, Grace and Hold Me While You Wait.

Opening with recent hit Forget Me, it was almost impossible to hear his pitch-perfect tones above the roar of the audience almost out-doing him with a sing-a-long.

You can read the full review below:

Review: Lewis Capaldi cements his legendary status with blistering gig at Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Our photographer Darrell Benns also attended the event to capture the atmosphere and the fans arriving to see the show.

Take a look through our gallery to see if you can spot yourself or your friends and family… and enjoy watching Lewis Capaldi in action.

Gallery: Lewis Capaldi was Someone You Loved at Aberdeen’s P&J Live

You might also like…

Conversation