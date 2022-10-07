Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod teams up with Adele’s producer to rework viral hit Complex

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod teams up with Adele’s producer to rework viral hit Complex

By Sean Wallace
October 7, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 8, 2022, 8:32 am
Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Inverness singer Katie Gregson-MacLeod has teamed up with Adele's producer. Photo by Catie Krone.

Inverness Tik Tok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod has teamed up with Adele’s producer to rework breakthrough track Complex.

The 21-year-old singer-songwriter’s profile sky rocketed when a 45-second video for her track Complex (demo) went viral on social media.

Complex (demo) has racked up 7.7 million views on TikTok and sparked a scramble by record companies to sign Katie.

Columbia Records won the race and released Katie’s highly-anticipated new single, a reworking of Complex.

The track is produced by nine-time Grammy award winner Greg Kurstin who oversaw Adele’s global smash-hit albums 25 and 30.

As well as producing both albums, Kurstin also co-wrote Adele’s hit single Hello and three more tracks from 25.

Kurstin, 53, has also worked with Paul McCartney and has now added further emotional weight to Katie’s heartbreaking song.

A full-time history student at Edinburgh University, Katie was working part-time at Perk Coffee and Doughnuts in Inverness when her world changed.

In August Katie posted the chorus to her unreleased song Complex (demo) just days after writing it.

The emotional rawness and honesty hit a nerve worldwide.

Within hours of posting the video, it had attracted more than 100,000 views, which rapidly rose to the multi-millions.

Katie admits before posting that life-changing video she could never have imagined working with a producer of the status of Kurstin.

Katie Gregson-MacLeod has touched a nerve with Complex. Supplied by Meg Henderson.

She said: “When the opportunity arose to work with Greg Kurstin I couldn’t believe it.

“Working with him was something that even seven weeks ago I never would’ve imagined to be on the cards.

“Greg understood the light hand and subtlety with which I wanted to make this new version, and at the centre of the process was protecting the raw emotion of the track.”

‘I wanted to see where else the song could be taken’

The reworked version of Complex retains Katie’s original lyrics that immediately captivated millions of listeners worldwide.

Kurstin has written and produced for artists including Pink, Kylie Minogue, Elton John,  Sia, Britney Spears, Liam Gallagher and Beyonce.

Having gone viral on TikTok, Complex (demo) inspired cover versions by Camila Cabello, King Princess, Madison Beer and Tom Walker within two weeks of the initial post.

Katie Gregson-MacLeod teams up with Adele’s producer to rework Complex. Photo supplied by Blackarts PR.

Chart-topping star Lewis Capaldi, who scored a No.1 in the UK and USA,  also offered valuable advice to Katie… over a pint.

Fellow Scot Capaldi rose from obscurity to top of the British and USA charts with Someone You Loved in 2018.

He could relate to Katie’s situation and called her up out of the blue to offer words of wisdom on how to deal with immediate fame.

Katie’s growing profile also led to a performance in the United States.

She recently joined singer-songwriter JP Saxe in New York to perform Complex together at the Rockwood Music Hall.

Inverness singer-songwriter Katie Gregson-MacLeod. Supplied by Blackarts PR.

Katie explained: “It was really important to me to release the song in its rawest form, hence the demo release in August.

“Beyond that, I also wanted to see where else the song could be taken.”

‘Still conveys the unguarded moment’

Despite the remarkable ascent from relative obscurity to working with one of the world’s top producers, Katie is no overnight sensation.

Katie has been a gigging musician on the Scottish scene for a number of years.

The Inverness songwriter has self-released music with the support of BBC Introducing as well as BBC Scotland.

Katie Gregson-MacLeod’s Control has more than seven million views on Tik Tok. Supplied by Meg Henderson.

Complex and Complex (demo) follow the independently released Second Single Bed.

In 2021 Katie released debut five-track EP Games I Play.

On the Kurstin-produced Complex, Katie said: “I’m really excited for everyone to hear this new version.

“I feel it goes somewhere new but still conveys the unguarded moment in which it was written only two months ago.”

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Music

Boyzlife performing at the Music Hall.
REVIEW: Boyzlife brought 90s and 00s nostalgia to Aberdeen
Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS may have to serve in the military (Lee Jin-man/AP)
Military conscription for K-pop stars BTS ‘desirable’
Dermot Kennedy will play Aberdeen next year. Photo by Shervin Lainez.
Dermot Kennedy releases new single and announces P&J Live date
Graham Norton will reveal the Eurovision host city (Matt Crossick/PA)
Graham Norton to announce host city of Eurovision 2023 on BBC’s The One Show
justin bieber aberdeen
Heartbroken and frustrated Aberdeen Justin Bieber fans react to gig postponement
Line of Duty star Vicky McClure (right) on stage with the BBC’s Our Dementia Choir (Jacob King/PA)
Vicky McClure’s dementia choir to release debut single
Hans Zimmer (Lee Kirby/PA)
Composer Hans Zimmer to reimagine his most famous film themes on new album
Sarah Brightman: the measure of any artist is how they inspire the future (Yui Mok/PA)
Sarah Brightman: the measure of any artist is how they inspire the future
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber postpones UK tour - including Aberdeen date
Boyzlife Aberdeen
Keith Duffy on finding his voice with Boyzlife and playing Aberdeen

Most Read

1
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been banned for eight games by the SFA - with six games to be served immediately - and we think it's harsh. So much so, we've created these masks for fans to wear at Tannadice!
DOWNLOAD HERE: Show your support for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin by wearing our ‘BANNED’…
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Sheep farmer’s drunken assault on partner after day at Keith Show
3
Firefighters were at Altens recycling centre for five days. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Altens recycling centre to be demolished with misplaced battery blamed as likely cause for…
4
Shaun Groves threatened to slit a bookie's throat when she refused his bet on a horse.
Gambler threatened to cut bookie’s throat after she refused to take a bet
5
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
2
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Erica Spink KA Buchan stole from B&M Home Store in Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Google Maps/ Facebook/DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Cash-strapped mum took baby son on shoplifting spree
7
Garthdee Community Councillor Margaret Forrest, pictured with her husband Gavin, is furious with First Bus about the way they're serving the Garthdee community. Photo: Kami Thomson.
Garthdee residents ‘suffering greatly’ due to busy First Bus services
8
Head of cinema Colin Farquhar outside Belmont Filmhouse last year. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
‘I feel like I’ve had a part removed’: Belmont Filmhouse boss pays tribute after…

More from Press and Journal

Mariah Johnstone has been reported missing. Supplied by Police.
Appeal launched for missing 14-year-old Aberdeen girl
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach
Lisa Williams won the World Porridge Making Championship in 2019. Pic: James Ross.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
Jordan White tussles with Ryan Porteous.
Jordan White insists Ross County have what it takes to recover from chastening Motherwell…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson insists his players can handle tough lessons
Sofie Hagen brought her new show Fat Jokes to Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Joyous punchlines courtesy of Sofie Hagen at The Lemon Tree
The Loch Frisa docks in Craignure, Mull. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Whisky barrels over children? CalMac timetable cautiously accepted by Mull and Iona users, but…
Children from across Scotland illustrated Archie Foundation's colourful new book. This image is by Maisie at St Cyrus Primary, Aberdeenshire.
GALLERY: Archie Foundation mascot is brought to life in new book illustrated by local…
Tom Ritchie made his Peterhead debut against Montrose last weekend. Photos by Duncan Brown
Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie looks to Ryan Duncan example during Peterhead loan spell
The Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Driverless Machiney lost its route on its big launch day.
What a week: Tories do a U-turn and a Highland bus can't find the…

Editor's Picks