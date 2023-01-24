Two teenagers reported after video emerges of Lochaber High School pupil being beaten up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concerns of bullying have been raised at Lochaber High School in Fort William after another video showing pupils fighting has spread on social media.

The video reportedly shows a 13-year-old boy being lured into a field and attacked by a gang of young teenagers.

A number of others are said to have filmed the shocking scenes on their phones, which shows the boy on the ground receiving several kicks to the body by two other boys.

Other people in the footage can be heard laughing in the background.

Police say two male teenagers, aged 14 and 13, have been reported to the youth justice authorities.

Meanwhile, Highland Council has stressed it takes all reports of bullying seriously.

‘Beaten like a dog’

The boy’s family told the Daily Record he had been getting bullied for months.

His uncle said: “My nephew was beaten like a dog and it will not be long before a child is killed.

“There has to be tougher consequences for kids and that has to start within schools, by introducing tougher punishments.

“My sister, his mum, has raised the matter with staff but nothing happened.”

The family says he has been left “black and blue” following the alleged attack on Thursday and is now refusing to leave home or go to school.

This is not the first time pupils from Lochaber High School have been filmed fighting.

In December, a video was seen on social media of a girl having her hair held down while she is punched and kicked by a number of youths.

The clip then shows another girl stepping in to help the victim, but the culprits – who are in school uniform – then turn on her too.

The Daily Record reported the second girl needed a brain scan afterward.

This week First Minister Nicola Sturgeon branded all forms of bullying in schools “unacceptable” following a separate attack on a pupil in Fife.

‘Bullying has lifelong health consequences’

Highlands and Islands Labour MSP Rhoda Grant has hit out at the bullying situation at Lochaber High School.

She said: “Bullying in any situation is unacceptable. Pupils should feel safe when they go to school and as they travel to and from school.

“The violent acts of a few are discouraging others from attending school, that is heartbreaking and has implications for their future.

“This incident is not the first incident that has circulated on social media in Fort William and the school must tackle this urgently, bullying has lifelong consequences affecting pupils physical and mental health.”

Highlands and Islands Conservative MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston said: “This is yet another sickening incident of bullying in our schools. All those involved in this appalling attack should be utterly ashamed of themselves.

“It is heart-breaking to imagine the pain and fear this child has been put through, only being made worse by his suffering being shared for sick entertainment.

“Parents must be able to send their children to school confident that they will be safe and able to enjoy their time there. And, when parents have concerns, as it appears they had in this case, and raised with the school, those concerns must speedily and properly acted on”.

What does Highland Council say?

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “All of our schools take any complaints about bullying very seriously and follow national policy on dealing with incidents to ensure each school has a safe and supportive learning environment for everyone.”

To see Highland Councils’ full 21-page policy report on bullying, visit their website.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of an assault involving a group of youths at Carn Dearg Road in Fort William shortly after 11pm on Friday, January 19.

“Inquiries were carried out and two male youths, aged 14 and 13, will be reported to the youth justice authorities.”