Helicopter used in £25,000 repairs of dilapidated steps on Aberdeenshire coastal path

A helicopter was drafted in to drop off materials needed for the first phase of an Aberdeenshire coastal path upgrade.

Work is being undertaken to improve the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s Longhaven Cliffs Wildlife Reserve path.

In the first stage of the project, a flight of new wooden steps were installed on the popular walk to replace a section of dilapidated steps. The drainage was also improved.

Old and new materials for the works were airlifted by helicopter due to the “inaccessible location and steepness of Heathery Haven”.

Steep gradient

Reserve manager Rab Potter said: “Works started in November by removing the old steps and bagging up the old timber to be airlifted out.

“Due to the very steep gradient of the slope and no practical way of taking a less steep line, the gradient was kept as even as possible to prevent any part of it being even steeper.

“The improvements made to the flight of steps at Longhaven Cliffs Wildlife Reserve will enable more people to have an enjoyable walk.

“To take in Aberdeenshire’s stunning coastal scenery, marine sea life, seabirds, coastal heath wildflowers and insects all found on the site at different times of year.”

Safeguarding and improving the coastline

The Scottish Wildlife Trust coastal path offers views of the Buchan coast between Peterhead and Cruden Bay.

Set against pink granite cliffs, dolphins and seabirds can often be spotted along the two and half mile stretch.

The upgrade is being supported by £25,000 from Aberdeenshire Council’s Coastal Communities Challenge Fund,

Chairwoman of the Buchan area committee Dianne Beagrie welcomed the works, and said: “They will make a tremendous difference in making this stretch safer and more accessible for those wishing to walk along our beautiful coastline.

“This is a great use of our Coastal Communities funding.

“I would take this opportunity to encourage others to learn from this successful project and consider how they could be making a real difference in their own areas to safeguard and improve our coastline for the benefit of residents and visitors alike in the future.”