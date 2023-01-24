Police hunt for dark saloon car involved in serious hit and run in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have revealed they are hunting for the driver of a dark car which failed to stop after hitting a pedestrian in Aberdeen.

A 44-year-old woman was taken to hospital after being knocked down on Auchmill Road, in the Bucksburn area, at about 6.30pm on Sunday.

Officers yesterday appealed for information and CCTV footage and have now identified two drivers they want to talk to.

They believe the car involved was a dark medium to large-sized saloon.

CCTV footage has also confirmed that the collision took place in front of a light van, similar to a Ford Transit or a Vauxhall Vivaro.

It is believed that the driver of this vehicle will have witnessed the incident, which happened near the Bucksburn roundabout.

Sergeant Pete Henderson, from the roads policing unit, said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the incident or the vehicle involved to come forward.

“We are also keen to trace the driver of the light-coloured van, who may have information which could prove vital to our investigation.

“Anyone with information or potential dashcam footage is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2730 of 22 January.”