Aberdeen emergency services team up for Archie football tournament

Emergency service personnel from across Aberdeen will be going head-to-head in a charity football tournament this summer.

The Archie Foundation’s annual Battle of the Badges tournament is returning for its “bigger and better” fifth year on June 10.

Teams representing the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS), Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), the police and the NHS will compete against each other at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium.

Each player will team up with a child mascot who has a connection to the charity and work with them to raise funds in the lead up to the event.

The Archie Foundation will begin its search for mascots in the coming months.

‘More than a football tournament’

On the day, there will be four 30-minute football games, as well as family fun games and activities.

Mike Ready, captain of Team NHS, said: “When Archie approached us to bring a team together for this fantastic event, we jumped at the chance.

“We see first-hand the difference the charity makes every day to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, and we are excited to get matched with our mascots and get fundraising.”

DC Kevin Lynch, captain of Team Police, added: “Battle of the Badges is such a feel-good event, we are delighted to be taking part again this year. With the addition of SAS and NHS, it’s going to be a great day for everyone.

“This event is much more than just a football tournament. The Archie mascots and their families are so resilient and strong, after everything they have been through, they are inspirations and really give us a reason to raise as much money as we can for The Archie Foundation.”