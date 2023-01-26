Aberdeen emergency services team up for Archie football tournament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen emergency services team up for Archie football tournament

By Ellie Milne
January 26, 2023, 2:10 pm Updated: January 26, 2023, 2:18 pm
Emergency services come together with Archie Mascots, Kier, Izzy and Taylor to launch Battle of the Badges event. Pictured is Scott Burnett from SAS, Aaron Scoular from the police, Matthew Cowe from SFRS and Mike Reidy. from NHS. Image: The Archie Foundation.
Emergency services come together with Archie Mascots, Kier, Izzy and Taylor to launch Battle of the Badges event. Pictured is Scott Burnett from SAS, Aaron Scoular from the police, Matthew Cowe from SFRS and Mike Reidy. from NHS. Image: The Archie Foundation.

Emergency service personnel from across Aberdeen will be going head-to-head in a charity football tournament this summer.

The Archie Foundation’s annual Battle of the Badges tournament is returning for its “bigger and better” fifth year on June 10.

Teams representing the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS), Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), the police and the NHS will compete against each other at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium.

Each player will team up with a child mascot who has a connection to the charity and work with them to raise funds in the lead up to the event.

The Archie Foundation will begin its search for mascots in the coming months.

Spectators watching the police play against the fire service team at the 2018 event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

‘More than a football tournament’

On the day, there will be four 30-minute football games, as well as family fun games and activities.

Mike Ready, captain of Team NHS, said: “When Archie approached us to bring a team together for this fantastic event, we jumped at the chance.

“We see first-hand the difference the charity makes every day to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, and we are excited to get matched with our mascots and get fundraising.”

DC Kevin Lynch, captain of Team Police, added: “Battle of the Badges is such a feel-good event, we are delighted to be taking part again this year. With the addition of SAS and NHS, it’s going to be a great day for everyone.

“This event is much more than just a football tournament. The Archie mascots and their families are so resilient and strong, after everything they have been through, they are inspirations and really give us a reason to raise as much money as we can for The Archie Foundation.”

