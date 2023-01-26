Ross County forward Matthew Wright makes loan move to Falkirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County forward Matthew Wright makes loan move to Falkirk

By Andy Skinner
January 26, 2023, 3:23 pm
Ross County striker Matthew Wright celebrates netting against Rangers
Matthew Wright celebrates netting against Rangers.

Ross County striker Matthew Wright will spend the remainder of the season on loan at Falkirk.

Wright will return to League One having spent the first half of the campaign with Montrose, during which he netted six goals in 17 league appearances.

Although he returned to Dingwall at the start of this month, the arrival of strikers Josh Stones and Eamonn Brophy has pushed Wright further down the Victoria Park pecking order.

Staggies manager Malky Mackay said: “Matthew has shown a real appetite in his previous loan spells to challenge himself and continue his progression and we are really keen to enable that.

“Falkirk will be a different challenge for him and we are looking forward to seeing how he develops during this period.

“This is a continuation of his journey in terms of pushing himself and he is doing so with a good manager in John McGlynn.”

Bairns boss McGlynn said: “Matthew is a striker who has had league experience with Montrose, scoring six goals in 17 games.

John McGlynn

“He’s a tall lad with good ability, he’s got a good head on his shoulders and we believe that with the amount of ammunition we provide for strikers he will have a good chance of getting us goals in the second half of the season.

“He’s a young boy who’s here to learn, and we think he’ll do the job we are looking for.

“We would like to thank Malky Mackay and Steven Ferguson at Ross County for making this loan deal possible.”

