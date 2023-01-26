Ross County forward Matthew Wright makes loan move to Falkirk

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County striker Matthew Wright will spend the remainder of the season on loan at Falkirk.

Wright will return to League One having spent the first half of the campaign with Montrose, during which he netted six goals in 17 league appearances.

Although he returned to Dingwall at the start of this month, the arrival of strikers Josh Stones and Eamonn Brophy has pushed Wright further down the Victoria Park pecking order.

Staggies manager Malky Mackay said: “Matthew has shown a real appetite in his previous loan spells to challenge himself and continue his progression and we are really keen to enable that.

⚽️𝐖𝐑𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐉𝐎𝐈𝐍𝐒 𝐅𝐀𝐋𝐊𝐈𝐑𝐊 𝐎𝐍 𝐋𝐎𝐀𝐍⚽️ Academy Graduate Matthew Wright has today joined Falkirk FC on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 season. Good luck Matty 🙌 — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) January 26, 2023

“Falkirk will be a different challenge for him and we are looking forward to seeing how he develops during this period.

“This is a continuation of his journey in terms of pushing himself and he is doing so with a good manager in John McGlynn.”

Bairns boss McGlynn said: “Matthew is a striker who has had league experience with Montrose, scoring six goals in 17 games.

“He’s a tall lad with good ability, he’s got a good head on his shoulders and we believe that with the amount of ammunition we provide for strikers he will have a good chance of getting us goals in the second half of the season.

“He’s a young boy who’s here to learn, and we think he’ll do the job we are looking for.

“We would like to thank Malky Mackay and Steven Ferguson at Ross County for making this loan deal possible.”