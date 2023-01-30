Council signals cost-of-living support for island communities

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Five island foodbanks have been given a £5,000 cash boost to help deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

Islanders struggling to make ends meet will also receive an extra £1.60 per day for every secondary pupil in Argyll and Bute Council area in receipt of free school meals.

Those in receipt of the council tax reduction are set to get a £120 Love Local voucher through the post.

A spokeswoman said: “Funding of £197,000 will help provide vital cost-of-living support to island residents in Argyll and Bute.

“As costs continue to rise, the funding will help residents access essential supplies including food and fuel.

“Argyll and Bute Council is using its allocation from the Scottish Government’s Island cost crisis emergency fund to provide a range of services.”

Support available

The spokeswoman said the measures included:

Food bank grants: £5,000 will go to each of the four island community food organisations. They include Islay Foodbank, Bute Oasis, Tiree Food Project and Mull and Iona Community Trust.

Free school meal top ups: The council will pay an additional £1.60 per day for every secondary school pupil, in receipt of free school meals, every day between February 14 to June 30.

Parent and carers will receive a letter from the council explaining the additional payment, by BACS by February 10.

Argyll and Bute Love Local cards: Households in receipt of council tax reduction will receive a £120 card to spend in local island businesses.

Councillor Liz McCabe, islands and business development spokeswoman, said: “Our island residents are seeing a significant increase in costs with many goods and services more expensive than the mainland. With costs much higher than the UK average, many residents are struggling.”

A report by Energy Action Scotland (EAS) found that people in rural areas were paying more for bills.

It was found that people in Argyll and Bute face the highest costs of all local authority areas in Scotland, with average energy bills rising from £1,842.06 last year to £4,421.49 in October 2022.