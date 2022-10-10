Rural homes face energy bills of more than £4,000 despite price cap

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rural homes in north Scotland could still be forced to pay more than £4,000 for energy bills per year – despite the UK government’s energy price cap.

Energy Action Scotland (EAS), a campaign group set up to end fuel poverty, revealed annual energy bills could still increase twice the energy cap depending on location.

A recent EAS analysis shows the typical dual-fuel bill across Scotland has already risen nearly threefold – going up from £1,375.97 last year to £3,302.45 as of October 1.

However, energy bills in colder and more remote places – such as Argyll and Bute and the Western Isles – are expected to soar even higher, rising to nearly £4,500 per annum.

People in Argyll and Bute face the highest costs of all local authority areas in Scotland, with average energy bills rising from £1,842.06 last year to £4,421.49 this month.

Meanwhile, those in the Western Isles, face the second highest rises with average prices soaring from £1,754.80 last year to £4,212.57 now.

Rural homes ‘need more support’

The reason for the disparity between prices in rural places and more central parts of Scotland is said to be the colder and wetter weather and the limited availability of gas.

The extra costs of distributing electricity to northern Scotland is also said to affect energy bills.

Frazer Scott, EAS chief executive, said the government hasn’t done enough to make homes more energy-efficient.

He told The Times: “Some geographical locations and households in Scotland need more support. You have to see this as a problem that needs an immediate solution and really should have been dealt with.”

The EAS analysis follows the UK government’s “historic intervention” in the energy market and a pledge that average bills will not rise above £2,500 for the next two years.

The cap does not mean that some bills will not be significantly higher, based on energy usage.

The Scottish Government said: “We have allocated almost £3billion this financial year in a wide-ranging package, including £1.2million of additional funding to support our advice services in helping consumers in need of advice on paying bills and energy-efficiency measures.”