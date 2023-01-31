Kit for All: Sport Aberdeen helps school kids access free pre-loved and recycled sports kits

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sport Aberdeen is breaking down barriers to physical education by helping school kids access recycled and pre-loved sports kits for free.

Aberdeen’s Active Schools has recently joined the Kit for All project aiming to make sports more accessible for children.

Spearheaded by SportScotland, the nationwide initiative provides recycled and pre-loved sports kits to individuals and families.

Not only does this help make sports more accessible, but it also reduces waste.

Families can access kits through a member of the Active Schools team, the school community, or by scanning the QR displayed on posters at drop-off points.

Alternatively, individuals can go directly to a collection point to pick up what they need.

One young person who received a pair of football boots and a PE kit said: “Now that I have this it means I can play football with my friends after school, at least when the weather is good.”

This comes after Sport Aberdeen successfully helped 32 local children access free bikes and cycling accessories through the Rock Up and Ride programme.

Appealing for kit donations

Active Schools works with every primary and secondary school in Aberdeen – aiming to encourage more children to be more active, more often.

Sport Aberdeen is appealing for donations of sports clothing, trainers and gym shoes, which will all be washed and labelled with size information.

The team will encourage kit drives within schools and will help to facilitate kit delivery.

The drop-off and collection points for the pre-loved kits are Get active @ Northfield, Get active @ Jesmond, Decathlon in Union Square, Goals Aberdeen at the Inverdee Playing Fields, Strikers Indoor Football and Ian Wilson Soccer Coaching events.

Graeme Dale, head of sport and active communities, said: “We are delighted to be part of the Kit for All project, and a huge thanks to everyone who has donated so far.

“At Sport Aberdeen, we are passionate about helping more children and young people to get active and it is great that this project allows pre-loved items of sports clothing to be reused.

“Thanks to Cameron Robinson and Jamie Mundie for all their hard work organising and coordinating our involvement, and to all the partners onboard.”

To find out more about Kit for All, e-mail kitforall@sportaberdeen.co.uk or visit Sport Aberdeen’s website.