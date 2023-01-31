BrewDog boss James Watt confirms autism diagnosis after ‘eye opening’ consultations and tests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

BrewDog boss James Watt confirms autism diagnosis after ‘eye opening’ consultations and tests

By Stuart MacDonald
January 31, 2023, 1:13 pm Updated: January 31, 2023, 1:56 pm
Brewdog co-founder James Watt at the Ellon brewery. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Brewdog co-founder James Watt at the Ellon brewery. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

BrewDog boss James Watt has announced he has been diagnosed with autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The chief executive of the craft beer firm said he sought specialist help after he was described as “semi-autistic” in the wake of allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards staff.

The 40-year-old has now been diagnosed with ADHD – which causes people to be restless and impulsive – and Asperger syndrome, a form of autism.

He said the conditions make it difficult for him to read social cues and express empathy – and that he is working with specialists to develop coping strategies that will allow him to “continue to improve” his leadership of Brewdog and how he approaches life overall.

He revealed he decided to get assessed after a comment made by a journalist.

The comment was made while Brewdog was in the spotlight for its work environment, with former employees describing it as “toxic” and some women saying they were made to feel “uncomfortable” around Mr Watt.

Allegations were strongly denied, but Mr Watt apologised to anyone he had made feel uncomfortable. Brewdog has since sought to overhaul its culture.

James Watt says he hopes to share what he learns with other neurodiverse business leaders and entrepreneurs. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘A bit of an odd fish’

Mr Watt, who runs BrewDog with school friend Martin Dickie, said he was still in the “early stages” of his journey but hopes to share his learnings to help other neurodiverse business leaders and entrepreneurs.

Announcing his diagnosis on Linkedin, Mr Watt wrote: “I had always thought I was just a bit of an odd fish, very introverted, very happy in my own company and far more capable analytically than socially.

“I have always struggled with anything emotional and I am terrible with social cues. I have always needed significant amounts of time by myself to be able to function well as a human.”

He admitted he had always accepted those “character imperfections” as a trade-off for other characteristics, like his work ethic, focus and analytical skills.

The father-of-two posted: “Working with the specialist was really eye-opening and after a series of consultations and tests I was diagnosed not only with high-functioning Aspergers (which is on the autism spectrum) but also ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder).

Aberdeen Inspired installed this colourful display last summer to raise awareness of and to celebrate the umbrella term of neurodiversity, including ADHD, autism, dyslexia, dysgraphia and dyspraxia. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Understanding neurodiversity

“As a CEO and business leader I am far from alone in being on the autism spectrum – Elon Musk has Asperger’s.

“The diagnosis gives the me opportunity to continue working with an amazing specialist on fully understanding the implications of my own neurodiversity and specifically on working hard on the associated blind spots (such as reading social cues or expressing empathy) whilst sharpening the gifts that also come with autism and ADHD such as focus, creativity and analysis.

“Understanding the condition also means I can build practises into my daily life which help me better manage occasions, settings and experiences that I may find more challenging than others.”

Since sharing his news on the networking platform, scores of people have left supportive and encouraging messages – sharing hints and tips and their own stories.

