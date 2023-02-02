AberNecessities joins forces with Princess of Wales for new children’s campaign

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east charity helping children across the region “thrive” is taking part in the Princess of Wales’ new campaign.

AberNecessities, which provides basic essentials to children and families in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, attended the launch of the Shaping Us campaign earlier this week.

The campaign shines a spotlight on the importance of early childhood and parental behaviour, and how these shape the adults children grow to become.

AberNecessities’ founder Danielle Flecher-Horn said it was an honour to attend the launch event at British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) in London this week.

She said: “We all know how important the first five years are in shaping our lives. From my own experiences as a teacher and a working mother, I am acutely aware of the importance of these foundations to how we learn and develop.

“A child’s potential is limitless if we simply meet their most basic needs. By relieving parents of stress associated with providing items while in financial crisis, we enable relationships to be built, nurtured, and sustained.

“Opportunities for building positive relationships can be found in the smallest action. Feeding a baby when they are hungry, changing a nappy, drawing a picture together. These small moments accumulate and create a brighter, happier world.”

Helping future generations ‘thrive’

Since its inception in 2019, AberNecessities has helped more than 10,000 children, providing essential items such as formula milk and nappies, clothing and maternity supplies for new parents.

Mrs Flecher-Horn and her team first met Kate two years ago when the then Duchess of Cambridge took part in the Baby Banks initiative, also supported by AberNecessities.

In 2020, the princess brought together 19 British brands and retailers to donate over 10,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks across the UK.

Mrs Flecher-Horn added: “The Shaping Us campaign is a call for us all to learn as much as we can about the important early years, to help future generations thrive.

“We are immensely proud to support this campaign as we continue to help local families and children to ensure they have the best start possible.”