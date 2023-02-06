Drink-driving serviceman had to be restrained after trying to flee scene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drink-driving serviceman had to be restrained after trying to flee scene

By Kathryn Wylie
February 6, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 6, 2023, 6:14 am
David McKenzie leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage
David McKenzie leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Jasperimage

A drink-driving serviceman was restrained by bystanders after he tried to flee the scene before police could arrive.

Repeat offender David McKenzie was caught drunk behind the wheel near the Army base at Kinloss and concerned members of the public grabbed his keys from the ignition.

McKenzie, 37, a member of the 39 Engineers Regiment, was stopped as he tried to leave the base at around 2.10pm on November 29 last year.

He was almost five times the legal limit and was handed a hefty fine, roads ban and a stark warning that he faces jail if he drink-drives again, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Emma MacEwan said witnesses saw McKenzie’s blue BMW car reversing out of the accommodation block onto the public road.

Had to be restrained by others

“They were aware the vehicle belonged to the accused and due to its actions, they stopped to speak to him,” the fiscal said.

“He stopped the vehicle and was the sole occupier. On opening the door, witnesses saw empty alcohol containers within the footwell. He was slurring his words and they formed the opinion he was drunk.

“In order to prevent any further offending or any harm to others they took the keys from the ignition and called the police.

“The accused tried to leave but was restrained by witnesses within his vehicle.”

Police officers noted a strong smell of alcohol and that McKenzie was slurring his words, had bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on his feet.

The main entrance to Kinloss Barracks. Picture by Gordon Lennox

The serviceman initially refused to give a sample of breath but after being cautioned and arrested and taken to Elgin police station he eventually complied.

That reading was one of 107mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit being 22mcg.

Appearing in court accompanied by a senior officer, he admitted charges of drink-driving, failing to comply with a breath test and driving without insurance.

‘Glad’ that others stopped and reported him to the police

Defence agent Matthew O’Neill said his client on occasion struggled with an “overindulgence of alcohol”.

“Following these offences he has referred himself to Arrows for support again,” the solicitor said.

“He had arrived back having had some annual leave. He returned a few days before going back to work and he had consumed a quantity of alcohol and taken the decision to drive the vehicle.

“He is glad that others actively noticed what he was doing and brought it to the attention of police.

“He reacted badly at first but later dealt with matters in a much more sensible fashion once at the police station.”

Mr O’Neill said his client was fit for unpaid work but the logistics of fitting this in around his employment, which he said “already benefits a lot of us”, would be complicated.

‘Next time it’ll be jail’

Sheriff Robert McDonald warned McKenzie any repeat of his behaviour could land him in jail.

“It’s a second offence for drink-driving,” he told him. “It’s a serious matter. You should be aware that if you appear before the court again for an offence of this kind what the court will be looking at is jail.

“That’s where you go from here if you offend again.”

McKenzie, of Kinloss Barracks, was fined £1,175 and banned from the road for four years.

