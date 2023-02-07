Rush hour delays on A92 following crash near Charlestown flyover

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motorists faced delays today following a crash near the Charlestown flyover.

The incident took place on the southbound side of the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road after 5pm.

It is understood one lane was closed between the flyover and the first exit to Portlethen as a result, with traffic building in the area.

A police spokesman confirmed there were no reports of injuries.

Pictures from the scene show a blue BMW and a white Toyota being recovered.

A fire service spokesman confirmed crews received a call for assistance from the ambulance service.

They first received reports of the crash at 5.30pm and dispatched three appliances and a heavy rescue unit.

Only two pumps from Altens were required at the scene where crews worked to make the area safe.

The stop message came in at 6pm.