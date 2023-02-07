Deeside flyers: The Aboyne sisters battling for top flyball honours at Crufts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two sisters from Aboyne with their “bouncy” four-legged friend Buck are gearing up to compete in the addictive sport of flyball for the first time at Crufts.

When they travel to Birmingham’s NEC next month, it will be the furthest Erin and Abbie Laing, aged 12 and 10, will have ever travelled from their home.

Part of the Tartan Tails team, the group is one of the UK’s eight top national junior flyball teams going head-to-head.

The duo will be joining their teammates at the Young Kennel Club showdown at the dog world’s biggest spectacle.

Like mother, like daughters

Erin and Abbie are part of the Deesidedly Flyball team, run by their mum, Lynne Laing and will be attending with their dog Buck.

Mrs Laing said the girls have been involved in the sport since “before they were born,” after the 39-year-old got started training her dogs in 2007.

Finding it helped with her mental health, Mrs Laing said it has also made a positive impact on Erin as well.

“My eldest daughter Erin has actually struggled with her confidence,” she said.

“There’s been a big change in day-to-day life and the school noticed a huge change when she started competing.”

At this year’s competition, Erin is handler for their dog Buck, who has previously won a division at the British Championships, while Abbie is the team’s “ball ninja”.

The Aboyne resident added: “Abbie is the ball collector in the team.

“It doesn’t sound very exciting but it’s actually quite important that the tennis balls are collected and out of the way so that the dogs don’t chase them.”

Only all-Scottish junior team this year

The dog sport of flyball is one of the most popular shows at Crufts and is known for its noisy atmosphere and fast-paced action.

Erin and Abbie are the youngest members on the only all-Scots junior flyball team in the finals this year.

Joining them are Angus sisters Sophia and Jessica Herald, aged 16 and 14, Erin Scorgie, 22, from Brechin and 13-year-old Emma Fowler from Inverkeithing in Fife.

Sophia and Jessica, alongside their dog Yoda, won Crufts in 2020 at the YKC flyball final.

Lucas McBreatry, aged 13, from Muirhead is the team’s box loader and Rachel Caldwell, 21, from Dumbarton is the joint team leader alongside Sophia.

What is flyball?

Originating in America, the team sport was introduced to the UK in 1994.

It is a head-to-head relay involving two teams of four dogs which race over a 55ft course containing four hurdles.

The hurdles then trigger a ball release and the dogs then return across the assault course.

When the dog passes the sensor gate, the next canine can be released.

Describing it as a “very additive” sport, Mrs Laing said: “It’s great fun.

“It’s a very inclusive sport where children and adults can all be on the same team and competing against each other on a level playing field.

“We’ve got children right up to pensioners racing and competing together.

“The bond with the dog is a huge thing because there’s nothing to stop the dog from going and playing with the dogs in the other lane.

“And really awareness of the animals and caring for them and just enjoying your time with your dog really.”

‘Bouncy Buckaroo’

The girls’ seven-year-old collie-kelpie crossbreed, with the kennel name of Deesidedly Bouncy Buckaroo, definitely lives up to his name.

Described as being a “bit of handful”, Mrs Laing said: “He runs better for Erin than for me. She’s very good with him, he’s not an easy dog to handle.

“He’s the happiest dog I’ve ever known. He’s very enthusiastic and very happy, you can’t tell him off.

“He adores flyball and he adores spending time with the girls.”

The girls have been taking part in extra training sessions in addition to their weekly club training in preparation for next month.

Saying they were all excited for their “adventure”, Mrs Laing added: “I’m incredibly proud of them and it’s lovely seeing them together working with the other kids from the other teams. It’s so nice.”

Travelling down to Crufts with children and dogs is expensive so the team have been launched a GoFundme page to help with costs.