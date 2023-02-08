Inverurie Academy pupil, 17, gets his pilot wings before he can learn to drive

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Following in his grandfather’s footsteps, George Walker Jr. took to the air this month for the first time as a qualified pilot – before he can even drive a car.

Having passed his final exam, the 17-year-old officially holds his private pilot licence (PPL).

Now the S6 Inverurie Academy pupil turning his attentions to finishing school and following his dream of becoming a commercial pilot.

“He’s a cool customer, nothing phases him,” reports father George Walker Sr.

Family’s flying legacy

The family is immensely proud of this achievement, particularly because flying appears to be in the blood.

Bob Southall, George’s grandfather, was an RAF pilot who later turned his skills to the air taxi service.

In his time he flew such well-known figures including The Beatles to Ireland, and Princess Diana to her first meeting with the Queen Mother at Castle Mey.

Bob’s father, George’s great-grandfather, was also a pilot, flying Spitfires during the Second World War.

Through his father’s events company, George came into contact with pilots and aircrafts from an early age, beginning a lifelong interest. Hours spent studying his grandfather’s logbooks only furthered this.

Jenny Walker, George’s mother, said, “As George continues in pursuit of his own career in aviation, we remember with great pride the footsteps he follows and know with certainty how proud my dad would be of his grandson, who, I’m sure, he will sit beside on every journey he takes.”

George was determined not to take his driving test until he’d secured his pilot’s licence, adamant that he would fly before he could drive.

The teenager is now waiting for the hard copy of his licence to arrive. Then, he and his father are planning to take a celebratory flight up to Dornoch for lunch.