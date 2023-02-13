Woman taken to hospital after police incident in Peterhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been taken to hospital after a police incident in Peterhead.

Officers were called to a concern for person on Kirk Street in the north-east town at around 5pm.

A woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance helicopter could be seen flying in the area around the same time, but it is unclear if it was attending the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 5pm on Monday, February 13, police attended a concern for person call in Kirk Street, Peterhead.

“A woman has been taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.”