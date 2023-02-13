Banks O’ Dee boosted by new long-term deals for nine players

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banks O’ Dee have confirmed they have tied down nine players on fresh three-year deals.

Lachie Macleod, Hamish Macleod, Magnus Watson, Mark Gilmour, Kacper Lewecki, Jack Henderson, Darryn Kelly, Max Alexander and Marc Young have agreed new terms, which will keep them at Spain Park until 2026.

📋 CONTRACT NEWS 📋 Banks o’ Dee FC is pleased to announce the extension of several first team player contracts on three year deals. Full Story: https://t.co/fMo0fAtY1k pic.twitter.com/txofWoAVyE — Banks O' Dee FC (@banksodee_fc) February 13, 2023

They join captain Kane Winton, who recently signed a new deal of the same length.

Dee are 17th in the Highland League, with co-managers Josh Winton and Paul Lawson keen to build strong foundations for next term.

A joint statement on the Dee website said: “The team have responded well with four back to back wins and the club is delighted to tie-down key members of the squad as we build towards next season.”