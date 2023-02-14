Watch: Janey Godley talks about farewell tour as iconic Scottish comedian arrives in Aberdeen

Janey Godley arrives in Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet tour – and hopes there will be love and laughter in The Tivoli.

We caught up with the iconic Scottish comedian ahead of her hitting the road – which included two nights in Inverness last week.

She will also have two nights in The Tivoli and talks about her hopes for the evening, including that quintessential Scottish quality of mixing laughter with tears.

Janey – a lifelong activist on a range of issues from Scottish independence to trans rights – is also forthright about her battle with ovarian cancer and how she is coping with the incurable disease.

Janey Godley talks about being on her final tour including Aberdeen

She was initially diagnosed in November 2021, was given the all-clear after surgery, only to be told in recent months the cancer had returned.

And she also speaks openly about her reasons for getting back on the road for what she knows will be her final tour.

Janey also says it will be a poignant journey for her, expecting there to be tears on stage every night.

As part of her very public journey with cancer, Janey has been a vocal and frequent advocate for women to know the symptoms of an illness known as the silent killer.

How to get tickets to see Janey Godley at The Tivoli in Aberdeen

Watch our video chat with Janey to get a flavour of what you can expect if you are heading for her shows at The Tivoli tonight (February 14) and tomorrow.

There is still limited availability for the shows. For more information and tickets visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

You might also like…