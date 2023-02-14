Watch: Janey Godley talks about farewell tour as iconic Scottish comedian arrives in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Watch: Janey Godley talks about farewell tour as iconic Scottish comedian arrives in Aberdeen

By Scott Begbie

Janey Godley arrives in Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet tour – and hopes there will be love and laughter in The Tivoli.

We caught up with the iconic Scottish comedian ahead of her hitting the road – which included two nights in Inverness last week.

She will also have two nights in The Tivoli and talks about her hopes for the evening, including that quintessential Scottish quality of mixing laughter with tears.

Janey Godley brings her Not Dead Yet tour to Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley.

Janey – a lifelong activist on a range of issues from Scottish independence to trans rights – is also forthright about her battle with ovarian cancer and how she is coping with the incurable disease.

Janey Godley talks about being on her final tour including Aberdeen

She was initially diagnosed in November 2021, was given the all-clear after surgery, only to be told in recent months the cancer had returned.

And she also speaks openly about her reasons for getting back on the road for what she knows will be her final tour.

Janey also says it will be a poignant journey for her, expecting there to be tears on stage every night.

Stand-up comedian Janey Godley
Janey Godley is expecting love and laughter during her show at The Tivoli Theatre. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley.

As part of her very public journey with cancer, Janey has been a vocal and frequent advocate for women to know the symptoms of an illness known as the silent killer.

How to get tickets to see Janey Godley at The Tivoli in Aberdeen

Watch our video chat with Janey to get a flavour of what you can expect if you are heading for her shows at The Tivoli tonight (February 14) and tomorrow.

There is still limited availability for the shows. For more information and tickets visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

You might also like…