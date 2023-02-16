Aberdeenshire Council invests £1.33 million on Scotland Loves Local Gift Card

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed that £1.33 million is being invested in the Scotland Loves Local Gift Card.

The scheme will support households in Aberdeenshire with the challenges around the cost of living and is being financed by the Scottish Government, through its Local Authority Covid Economic Recovery Fund.

More than 11,300 households in receipt of council tax reduction across the region will initially receive a £100 pre-paid gift card later this month, with the remaining funds being used to provide additional financial support for those who need it most.

It is hoped to provide a much-needed boost for businesses signed up to the scheme, particularly as they recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the moment, around 200 businesses, from clothing retailers to convenience stores and food outlets to health and wellbeing services, are already enjoying the benefits of the initiative across Aberdeenshire.

Council actively promoting businesses to sign up

The council is actively promoting the scheme to shops, services and attractions in villages and towns across the region.

It can be used in any of the participating stores and can also be used online at participating retailers, provided that they have a physical presence in Aberdeenshire.

A letter with an activation code will be issued to households from today, which will be followed by a second letter containing the gift cards a week later.

Cards must be activated within three months of receiving it and recipients will have 12 months from the date of activation to spend the full balance.

Each household in receipt of council tax reduction (as of September 1, 2022) is eligible and ones that meet the criteria will be notified directly.

There is no limit to the number of transactions or shops the card can be used in, as long as there are funds on it, while there is no restriction on the type of goods which can be bought using it.

‘We hope it will ease the financial pressures on residents’

Aberdeenshire Council leader, Mark Findlater said: “We know just how challenging a time it is for many households within our communities right now and by frontloading this money onto the gift card we hope it will ease the financial pressures on residents.

“Not only will this financial support help households, it will also drive significant spending and keep that spend local right here in Aberdeenshire at a time when many of our businesses are still recovering from the pandemic while facing spiralling material costs and utility bills.

“I very much welcome this initiative and would take this opportunity to encourage all businesses across the region to sign up to our Loves Local Gift Card so they can start reaping the benefits of the scheme.”

In December, more than 14,000 gift cards were distributed to to low-income households by Aberdeen City Council.