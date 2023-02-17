Golfer Rif pitches in with first history of Muir of Ord club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Golfer Rif pitches in with first history of Muir of Ord club

By John Ross
February 17, 2023, 12:01 am
Rif Clarke spent six years working on his history of Muir of Ord Golf Club
Rif Clarke spent six years working on his history of Muir of Ord Golf Club

Rif Clarke’s interest in golf saw him drive beyond the fairways of his local club and into local libraries.

For the last six years he has been researching the history of the sport in Muir of Ord.

The retired South African businessman settled in the area 16 years ago after leaving Cape Town.

He has now completed an e-book history of the Muir of Ord Golf Club, the first such record of one of the oldest clubs in Scotland.

Hours spent in libraries

Rif, 69, joined Muir of Ord Golf Club more than 10 years ago and is a past member of the club council.

He started the project before the pandemic struck and continued his research during lockdown.

“I spent many an hour in the libraries at Dingwall and Inverness before the pandemic and then accessed the online newspaper archives at the British Library.

“I have enjoyed taking on the task of researching the history of the club and I am grateful for the support from former captain Hamish Milne.”

The e-book is the first history of the club

The course dates from 1875 and Rif sourced early maps of Muir of Ord, including the Market Stance area where the original nine holes were created.

It was discovered that the 13th green is constructed on the site of a scheduled ancient monument, known as Castle Hill Henge, or fort.

The book, with a foreword by Lord Lovat, also looks into the golfing boom of the late 19th century, when courses popped up in towns and villages across the region.

“A key player in the creation of many of these courses – some of which, like Beauly, have long gone – was Inverness police chief Alexander Machardy, who is regarded as a pioneer of golf in the Highlands,” said Rif.

“He had transferred to Inverness from Dornoch and was a founder and the first captain of the Inverness Golf Club, which actually began playing at Muir of Ord.

Course ‘equal to St Andrews’

As the Press and Journal reported on November 15 1883, a “meeting of gentlemen” was held in the Caledonian Hotel in Inverness to set up the golf club.

Mr Machardy told the gathering Lord Lovat had offered the use of land at Muir of Ord for the course “which would be equal to that of St Andrews”.

Two subsequent captains also had a great influence on the development of golf at Muir of Ord.

Alexander Birnie was a tenant of the farm Wellhouse in Beauly, and Thomas Mackenzie was headmaster at Mulbuie and later at Conon Bridge.

A feature of the course is the Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh and Wick railway line which runs through it.

It’s connection to the legendary Scots course architect James Braid who visited in the 1920s also still draws golfing enthusiasts.

The P&J reported the formation of the golf club in 1883

“Braid tinkered with bunkers on some of the original holes and mapped out the plans for expanding the course to 18 holes when land became available from the Lovat family on the other side of the railway line.”

Muir of Ord is one of the Highland clubs on the James Braid Highland Golf Trail set up to highlight the courses in which he was involved.

In 2018 it hosted the Scottish Left-handed Championships.

The golf club is already planning to celebrate the course’s 150th anniversary in 2025.

“Muir of Ord Golf Club – A Success Story”, priced £9.99, can be found here and here.

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness? If so, why not join our new Facebook group here

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Orkney flag
New flag-flying protocol to be debated by Orkney councillors
Tiree beaches are being 'robbed' of sand. Image: Supplied.
Islanders taking 'industrial quantities' of sand in the dead of night, says Tiree estate…
Breaking news logo
A9 Inverness to Thurso road closed following 'serious' crash near Tain
Robin Currie wants to protect as many services as possible. Image: Argyll and Bute Council.
Argyll and Bute Council prepares to set its budget vowing to protect 'as many…
Tain Sheriff Court
Unpaid work for thief who walked into family's home
The Glenlivet whisky barrels.
Chivas Brothers cashes in on Far East thirst to post 23% sales rise
The crumbling A82 road with all its potholes between Inverness and Urquhart Castle.
Roads and schools hang in the balance as Highland Council sets out full risk…
Graphic showing Alistair Wilson surrounded by collage of police officers searching for clues.
Leading criminologist David Wilson to hold public lecture in Aberdeen
Aircraft at Benbecula Airport
Now overtime ban adds to Highlands and Islands Airports wage row
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 29th September '22 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at Inverness High Court this morning as the Jury are sent out to consider their verdict in the case.
Anguish for Renee MacRae's family as detective reveals he planned fresh attempt to quiz…

Most Read

1
Aden Caravan and Camping Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
2
Loaded burgers and fries is just one of the meals on offer at the drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
We tried the new drive-thru at Marshall’s Farm Shop – here’s how it went…
3
Varinder Sood's Cafe Society sits opposite the new Shell office. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Shell office puts Aberdeen cafes on high alert as 1,000 potential customers flood…
4
Kirsty Sutherland. Image: DC Thomson
Stonehaven babysitter showed pornography to children as young as four
5
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (11987911r) Ryanair flight to Lisbon departs from Dublin Airport. On Monday, May 31, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland. Dublin Airport During COVID-19 Pandemic, Ireland - 31 May 2021
Ryanair’s ‘bigger than ever’ summer season in Aberdeen looks strangely familiar
2
6
Tetris trailer
Can you spot any Aberdeen scenes? Trailer for Hollywood movie Tetris released
7
This charming home comes with its own woodland. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers LLP.
Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000
8
Aldi store in Aberdeen
Aldi seeking 79 colleagues from Aberdeen to Peterhead
9
Bridge of Don crash
Repairs on crash-damaged Bridge of Don home could take up to four weeks
10
man arrested Inverness
Police hope conviction of Aberdeen serial sex offender will ‘bring closure’ to victims

More from Press and Journal

Billy Kidd next to the raw sewage mixed with rain water at the base of Kings Courts flats in Tillydrone. Image Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Tillydrone flats 'smell like a week-old toilet' as raw sewage overflows onto the street
P&J history timeline
Interactive: Discover the unforgettable moments in history The P&J was there for
There are some intriguing matches this weekend.
Rugby: Ellon head to Hillfoots looking to keep title race going
Gordonians RFC v Hillhead Jordanhill, RFC at Countesswells, Aberdeen. In the pitcure chris McIlroy charges foward. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-19
Gordonians aiming to carry on where they left off after three-week break
Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie
Gavin Price urges Elgin City to turn pain into gain after Scottish Cup agony
Rihanna has stepped back from the spotlight in recent years (Image: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Fox Sports/Shutterstock)
Darryl Peers: Rihanna's return to the stage brought back some surprising memories
Oldmeldrum's Julia Gourley, right, has been named as the head coach of Team GB's Special Olympics equestrian team.
Oldmeldrum equestrian coach selected to work with Team GB at Special Olympics
Thousands flocked to Taste Of Grampian at P&J Live in 2022. Image: DC Thomson
Food festival Taste of Grampian to make its return to Aberdeen's P&J in 2023…
Bridge of Don Thistle celebrate a goal. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle entertain Hermes in crunch Premier League clash
Could Aberdeen defender Jess Broadrick step into Jen Beattie's shoes for Scotland? Images: Shutterstock.
LONG READ: Could Aberdeen Women's Jess Broadrick be the eventual replacement for retired Scotland…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented