More than a week of roadworks due to start on A90 Stonehaven bypass

More than a week of roadworks are due to begin on the A90 Aberdeen road near Stonehaven.

Nearly a mile of resurfacing works will begin on Friday as part of an £800,000 project by Amey.

Lanes will be closed and a contraflow system will be in operation until Sunday, March 5.

The first wave of roadworks will span the northbound carriageway between the A92 Dunottar road sliproad and the railway bridge.

Traffic from the A92 travelling north to Aberdeen will be diverted through Stonehaven during the closures.

The second section will stretch for about half a mile northbound to just south of the sliproad for the Spurryhillock Industrial Estate and Kirtown Garden Centre.

The work will begin from 7.30pm on Friday, February 24 to allow the contraflow to be set up with all resurfacing due to be completed by 6.30am on Sunday, March 5.

The A90 is one of the busiest roads in the north-east with up to 15,000 using the section near Stonehaven every day.

