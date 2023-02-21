More than a week of roadworks due to start on A90 Stonehaven bypass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

More than a week of roadworks due to start on A90 Stonehaven bypass

David Mackay By David Mackay
February 21, 2023, 1:09 pm Updated: February 21, 2023, 6:05 pm
Image: DC Thomson
Image: DC Thomson

More than a week of roadworks are due to begin on the A90 Aberdeen road near Stonehaven.

Nearly a mile of resurfacing works will begin on Friday as part of an £800,000 project by Amey.

Lanes will be closed and a contraflow system will be in operation until Sunday, March 5.

The first wave of roadworks will span the northbound carriageway between the A92 Dunottar road sliproad and the railway bridge.

Traffic from the A92 travelling north to Aberdeen will be diverted through Stonehaven during the closures.

The second section will stretch for about half a mile northbound to just south of the sliproad for the Spurryhillock Industrial Estate and Kirtown Garden Centre.

The work will begin from 7.30pm on Friday, February 24 to allow the contraflow to be set up with all resurfacing due to be completed by 6.30am on Sunday, March 5.

The A90 is one of the busiest roads in the north-east with up to 15,000 using the section near Stonehaven every day.

Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area

 

