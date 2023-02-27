Inverurie Aldi store to reopen this week after refurbishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverurie Aldi store to reopen this week after refurbishment

By Kelly Wilson
February 27, 2023, 11:05 am Updated: February 27, 2023, 11:30 am
Aldi store on Loco Works Road, Inverurie.
The Aldi store in Inverurie is to re-open Thursday 2 March after undergoing a refurbishment. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

Aldi in Inverurie is to re-open later this week after undergoing a refurbishment.

The new look store, in Loco Works Road, will welcome back customers from Thursday.

The German-owned chain said the more “customer-focused layout” will allow for the introduction of new ranges.

Inside an Aldi store following a refurbishment. Image: McCann

The increased space, standing at 1,140sqm, will also see a new and improved “food to go” section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi for busy customers.

Increased product offering

Store Manager Amielle Acorda said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

“We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to.”

Inverurie customers can also take a walk down the “aisle of Aldi” where they will find so-called “specialbuys” which are available every Thursday and Sunday.

The transformation is part of Aldi’s £600 million investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK.

The company said the refurbished store, which has 126 car parking spaces, will stock more than 450 Scottish products from over 90 suppliers across the country.

Macduff Aldi still on the cards?

Aldi also hit the headlines last week when The Press And Journal exclusively revealed plans for a Macduff store had been axed as Tesco won a court battle over its rival.

The German retailer saw its hopes for a shop at Duff Street shot to pieces by Tesco lawyers.

The UK retail kingpin took Aberdeenshire Council to court for approving the plans, with a judge quashing the permission granted.

Macduff Aldi hopes are still alive
The planned Aldi site on Macduff has become a field of dreams for the many who wanted to see a new discount supermarket there… Image: Kami Thomson/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Since we broke the news hundreds of locals have reacted with dismay – with some even threatening a boycott of Tesco in revenge.

The £3.3 million shop would have created 35 jobs, and locals argued it was badly needed during the cost-of-living crisis.

However, a spokesman for Aldi has confirmed the retailer will continue to push for a store in the town.

The Aldi store in Inverurie is to re-open Thursday 2 March after undergoing a refurbishment. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
The Aldi store in Inverurie is to re-open Thursday 2 March after undergoing a refurbishment. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
