Inverurie Aldi store to reopen this week after refurbishment

Aldi in Inverurie is to re-open later this week after undergoing a refurbishment.

The new look store, in Loco Works Road, will welcome back customers from Thursday.

The German-owned chain said the more “customer-focused layout” will allow for the introduction of new ranges.

The increased space, standing at 1,140sqm, will also see a new and improved “food to go” section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi for busy customers.

Increased product offering

Store Manager Amielle Acorda said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

“We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to.”

Inverurie customers can also take a walk down the “aisle of Aldi” where they will find so-called “specialbuys” which are available every Thursday and Sunday.

The transformation is part of Aldi’s £600 million investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK.

The company said the refurbished store, which has 126 car parking spaces, will stock more than 450 Scottish products from over 90 suppliers across the country.

Macduff Aldi still on the cards?

Aldi also hit the headlines last week when The Press And Journal exclusively revealed plans for a Macduff store had been axed as Tesco won a court battle over its rival.

The German retailer saw its hopes for a shop at Duff Street shot to pieces by Tesco lawyers.

The UK retail kingpin took Aberdeenshire Council to court for approving the plans, with a judge quashing the permission granted.

Since we broke the news hundreds of locals have reacted with dismay – with some even threatening a boycott of Tesco in revenge.

The £3.3 million shop would have created 35 jobs, and locals argued it was badly needed during the cost-of-living crisis.

However, a spokesman for Aldi has confirmed the retailer will continue to push for a store in the town.