Friends of Anchor hit halfway mark in £2million campaign for new cancer treatment centre

Friends of Anchor has hit the £1million halfway mark in a campaign to boost treatment at a new cancer and haematology centre coming to Aberdeen.

The north-east charity has unveiled three massive billboards at the Foresterhill site to celebrate reaching the landmark, its volunteers and its partnership of nearly 25 years with NHS Grampian.

When it opens in 2023, the new facility will be the first of its kind in Scotland for cancer and haematology patients.

What is the money being raised for?

The Scottish Government has already agreed to fund the £43million bricks and mortar cost for the building.

However, Friends of Anchor has committed to raising a further £2million itself for over-and-above additions to boost the care for patients.

Funds will be ring-fenced to equip the centre with improved equipment, softer furnishings for more comfortable treatment and modern technology for a dedicated teaching and training suite.

A dedicated complementary therapy room, which will have a “spa-like feel”, is also planned for patients to receive relaxing massage treatments as well as practical support.

Friends of Anchor chairman Jim Milne praised the generosity of donors for reaching the halfway mark of the fundraising campaign.

He said: “When we launched our campaign back in 2019, we coined it Anchored Together which encapsulates what has been at the centre of this campaign throughout – everyone working together to make this long-hoped-for dream a reality, and to deliver the difference for the people who will walk through the doors of the centre for treatment.

“We are so fortunate to have the NHS in this country and to know this facility will soon be in place to match the excellence of clinical care delivered by the staff day in, day out, is tremendous news for the north-east of Scotland.”

‘We solely rely on generosity of the public’

Friends of Anchor is preparing a year of fundraising in 2022 to hit its £2million target.

The new centre, which will be used by about 65,000 people, was initially due to open its doors this year before being delayed by the Covid pandemic.

Construction has now resumed on the project to hit the revised 2023 opening date.

Friends of Anchor director Sarah-Jane Hogg said: “When we launched the appeal, we could never have anticipated the challenges that would face us when fundraising ground to a halt due to the pandemic.

“As a charity, we are neither lottery nor trust-funded, so we solely rely on the generosity and support of the general public.

“We would encourage people to anchor with us, be a part of the legacy and step into action to support our most ambitious fundraising appeal to date.”

Aberdeen-based Balmoral Group is covering all of the charity’s operating costs to ensure 100% of donations will support the appeal.

Donations can be pledged online, by e-mailing info@friendsofanchor.org or by calling 01224 859170.