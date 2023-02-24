Camouflaged home intruder led police on high-speed chase that ended in early morning car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Crime & Courts

Camouflaged home intruder led police on high-speed chase that ended in early morning car crash

By Kathryn Wylie
February 24, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 24, 2023, 8:22 am
James Lees appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A man who tried to crawl through a smashed window dressed in camouflage went on to lead police on a high-speed chase on the A96.

James Lees was only apprehended after the five-mile police pursuit ended with a car crash in Elgin.

The 45-year-old repeatedly refused to stop, despite being tailed by two police vehicles with flashing blue lights.

His defence solicitor later described the episode as a “completely ridiculous set of circumstances” when his client appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph said he was first discovered halfway through a broken window, after waking up the occupants of a house in Lhanbryde at 2am on June 3 last year.

‘Banging sounds and a disturbance’

She said: “Witnesses upstairs in a bedroom at Emslie Court were awoken by the sounds of banging and a disturbance.

“They got up and went downstairs and noticed the bottom portion of a glass window had been smashed.

“They could see a male in the bottom portion of the window who was dressed in a camouflage outfit.”

As the pair called the police, Lees was seen jumping into a blue Seat car and driving out of their street.

But the couple had already managed to note down the car’s number plate and pass the registration onto a 999 call handler.

“Police approaching St Andrews Road in Lhanbryde saw a dark-coloured car move from the junction at high speed onto the A96, heading towards Elgin,” the fiscal added.

“It was being driven erratically and officers followed – suspecting the person within was associated with the previous incident.

“It was accelerating harshly and being driven at speed.”

Speeding through Elgin

When officers caught up with Lees at Coxton Park services, just outside Elgin, they switched on their blue lights but he refused to stop.

As he continued towards Elgin town centre, another police vehicle joined the pursuit.

Both repeatedly signalled for Lees to stop, which he failed to do, accelerating along the A96 instead.

When the second police response vehicle pulled alongside him, Lees slammed on the brakes and overtook him, before speeding through the 40mph zone in Elgin.

Eventually, he lost control at a roundabout – mounting a grass verge and finally coming to a stop on East Road.

Lees crashed on a roundabout on East Road in Elgin. Image: Google Street View

At the time, Lees had a passenger with him and police removed him from the vehicle.

He had to be restrained during a struggle against the handcuffs and the closing of a police vehicle door.

When taken to Elgin police station, he refused to give two samples of breath – as required of him.

Lees later appeared in the dock and admitted charges of dangerous driving, driving without insurance, resisting arrest and failing to comply with a breathalyser test.

‘Foolish and belligerent’

Defence agent Matthew O’Neill said his client had acted in a “foolish and belligerent” way.

“His recollection of the evening is extremely sparse and he can only imagine this is because he was in an extremely heightened emotional state at the time.

“He has been working to get on top of his issues.

“He accepts it was a completely ridiculous set of circumstances. He acted in an extremely foolish and ultimately belligerent way.”

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood handed Lees, of Chanonry Road in Elgin, a three-year driving ban, two years of supervision, 180 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to resit an extended driving test to regain his licence.

