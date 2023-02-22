Council urged to continue support for Aberdeen’s Big Noise Torry ahead of budget talks next week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Council officials have been urged not to give up on a flagship Aberdeen music tuition project for disadvantaged children in an effort to cut costs.

Charity bosses raised concerns about the future of Big Noise Torry after Dundee City Council set out proposals to axe funding for its sister programme in Tayside.

Big Noise Torry is one of Sistema Scotland’s four schemes in the country, which gives youngsters living in underprivileged areas the chance to learn an instrument.

It provides free music tuition, as well as an orchestra programme, to more than 750 pupils and pre-school children in Torry’s Walker Road and Tullos Primaries.

‘Our transformational work is more important than ever’

While the project has proved to be hugely successful, the charity fears it could face a major funding shortfall amid pressures on local authority finances.

Aberdeen City Council is due to decide on next year’s budget on March 1.

And Sistema Scotland has yet to receive confirmation the administration will honour their partnership agreement to pay 75% of the annual programme costs.

Concerns over the scheme’s future have been heightened by Dundee City Council’s proposal to end its financial support to Big Noise Douglas from this summer.

Charity chief executive Nicola Killean urged Aberdeen City Council to continue its support for the programme, which is now needed more than ever.

She said: “For nearly eight years, we have provided respectful and empowering support to children and their families in Torry, improving their confidence and mental health and wellbeing, and helping young people reach their full potential.

“The shock recommendation made by Dundee City Council officials to scrap funding for the Douglas project is devastating for the community there, and threatens the life chances of a generation of children.

“We have had an exemplary relationship and partnership with Aberdeen City Council since the beginning of Big Noise Torry. During a cost-of-living crisis, our transformational work is more important than ever.

“We urge Aberdeen councillors to urgently demonstrate their commitment to the Torry community and ensure that together we can continue to support the children who need us the most.”