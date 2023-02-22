Council urged to continue support for Aberdeen’s Big Noise Torry ahead of budget talks next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Council urged to continue support for Aberdeen’s Big Noise Torry ahead of budget talks next week

By Denny Andonova
February 22, 2023, 9:30 pm Updated: February 22, 2023, 9:31 pm
Big Noise Torry
Big Noise Torry offers free music tuition to more than 750 children living in underprivileged areas of Aberdeen. Image: Sistema Scotland/Supplied.

Council officials have been urged not to give up on a flagship Aberdeen music tuition project for disadvantaged children in an effort to cut costs.

Charity bosses raised concerns about the future of Big Noise Torry after Dundee City Council set out proposals to axe funding for its sister programme in Tayside.

Big Noise Torry is one of Sistema Scotland’s four schemes in the country, which gives youngsters living in underprivileged areas the chance to learn an instrument.

It provides free music tuition, as well as an orchestra programme, to more than 750 pupils and pre-school children in Torry’s Walker Road and Tullos Primaries.

‘Our transformational work is more important than ever’

While the project has proved to be hugely successful, the charity fears it could face a major funding shortfall amid pressures on local authority finances.

Aberdeen City Council is due to decide on next year’s budget on March 1.

And Sistema Scotland has yet to receive confirmation the administration will honour their partnership agreement to pay 75% of the annual programme costs.

Concerns over the scheme’s future have been heightened by Dundee City Council’s proposal to end its financial support to Big Noise Douglas from this summer.

Charity chief executive Nicola Killean urged Aberdeen City Council to continue its support for the programme, which is now needed more than ever.

Big Noise Torry has proven to be a huge success since its inception in 2015. Image: Sistema Scotland/Supplied.

She said: “For nearly eight years, we have provided respectful and empowering support to children and their families in Torry, improving their confidence and mental health and wellbeing, and helping young people reach their full potential.

“The shock recommendation made by Dundee City Council officials to scrap funding for the Douglas project is devastating for the community there, and threatens the life chances of a generation of children.

“We have had an exemplary relationship and partnership with Aberdeen City Council since the beginning of Big Noise Torry. During a cost-of-living crisis, our transformational work is more important than ever.

“We urge Aberdeen councillors to urgently demonstrate their commitment to the Torry community and ensure that together we can continue to support the children who need us the most.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

CR0040227 19/12/2022 CBRE are moving office into level 2 of MSq1 Pictured - Derren McRae, MD, CBRE in the new office. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
CBRE property expert Derren McRae reflects on 15 years of change in Aberdeen
CR0041323 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture Shows - Ryan Gray NEEDS ID BY KATHRYN WYLIE Wednesday the 21st February 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Violent racist called stranger a 'f****** foreigner' during unprovoked Aberdeen city centre attack
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Commercial property commentary Picture shows; Claire Herriot, associate director at Savills in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Savills Date; 04/05/2021
Commercial property: Granite City becoming two-tier market, says Savills
View of Moon limb with Earth rising on the horizon. Footprints as an evidence of people being there or great forgery. Collage. Elements of this image furnished by NASA.
Designed in Aberdeen: Granite City firm Wood working on pipeline for the Moon
To go with story by Ryan Duff. Subsea ?innovator? honoured at awards following 40-year career Picture shows; Peter Blake, winner of the Subsea Expo Outstanding Contribution Award 2023. P&J Live. Supplied by Subsea Expo Date; Unknown
Subsea ‘innovator’ honoured at Aberdeen awards following 40-year career
Gaelic is a key factor in people coming to Scotland. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Discount for drinks if you order in Gaelic: VisitScotland highlights language benefits as visitor…
AWPR EV charging hub
Stonehaven residents back proposals for new EV charging hub on AWPR
Black Isle Veg Box owner Daniel Ross is part of the burgeoning veg box community. Image: Daniel Ross
Supermarket pepper and tomato shortage: Is it time to try new hybrids from local veg…
To go with story by David McPhee. Friend of Brenda Page murder accused says he told her he was going to kill Brenda Picture shows; Former head teacher and friend of Christopher 'Kit' Harrisson delievered explosive evidence at the High Court in Aberdeen. . Aberdeen. Newsline Date; 22/02/2023
Friend of accused tells Brenda Page murder trial that man said he was going…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court split pic Picture shows; Angela Cumming. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 22/02/2023
'Mortified' mum who sexually assaulted man in hen party dare 'accepts she went too…

Most Read

1
James Watt speaking at the Brewdog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
‘Basically a Teams call in a pub’: BrewDog cancels huge Aberdeen AGM to save…
2
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
3
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Photo by AFLO/Shutterstock (12969054j)
Sean Wallace: The reasons why Aberdeen must move to make Spaniard Ricardo Rodriguez their…
4
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
5
A government appeal has been lodged over Aberdeen City Council refusing peermission for a new shed
Scottish Government to decide fate of ‘monstrosity’ Old Aberdeen shed as owner fights council…
5
6
Two dozen courageous women are taking part in Friends of Anchor's fundraising fashion show. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Friends of Anchor unveil cast of 24 models preparing to step into the Courage…
7
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
137mph speeding dad jailed for six years after killing his only child as he…
8
Graffiti on the abutments of the A9 bridge as it crosses the River Nairn at Daviot south of Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Community praise graffiti on underside of Inverness-shire A9 bridge with some even making prints…
9
After lengthy delays, the Aberdeen incinerator is now very close to firing up for the very first time. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
First fire-up of Aberdeen incinerator ‘imminent’
10
Dr Mishaim Bhana says Aberdeen GPs are having to close their waiting lists for the safety of patients. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen GP crisis: Doctors explain why it’s happened – and what they say will…
2

More from Press and Journal

Kyle Sambrook, 33, was due tor return home to West Yorkshire from Glencoe on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
West Yorkshire man and his dog reported missing after not returning home from Glencoe…
CR0041278,Callum Law, Pitmedden. Highland League game between Formartine United and Brechin City. Picture of Paul Campbell celebrating with team mates after scoring to make it 1-0. Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Stuart Anderson hails his players after Formartine beat Brechin
Peat and Diesel will headline Friday night at HebCelt
Peat and Diesel, Skerryvore and Sharon Corr to join The Proclaimers at this year's…
Scotland is currently struggling to meet the demand for Gaelic medium education (Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Don't let Gaelic medium education be a victim of its own…
Caley Thistle midfielder Sean Welsh. Image: SNS
Sean Welsh says Caley Thistle must turn their frustration into Championship points
Jon Rahm went to World No 1 at Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational in LA.
Stephen Gallacher: It's been a week of the good, the bad and the ugly…
Post Thumbnail
Shinty: Duncan MacRae makes it a family affair at Kinlochshiel
A badly damaged apartment block next to a destroyed building, following the earthquake in Samandag, southern Turkey (Image: Emrah Gurel/AP/Shutterstock)
Lorna McDonald: Every day is a battle for survival after Turkey and Syria earthquakes
Orkney integration Joint board
'Harrowing' financial figures viewed by Orkney Integration Joint Board
Jennie Morrison, director for sHYp BV in Scotland. Image: James Hutton Institute
Green tech start-up moves to new Aberdeen office creating five jobs

Editor's Picks

Most Commented