Brechin suffer first Highland League defeat of the season at hands of Formartine

By Callum Law
February 22, 2023, 9:51 pm Updated: February 22, 2023, 10:26 pm
Formartine United's Stuart Smith, left, wins a header against Marc Scott of Brechin City. Pictures by Kenny Elrick
Formartine United's Stuart Smith, left, wins a header against Marc Scott of Brechin City. Pictures by Kenny Elrick

Formartine United inflicted Brechin City’s first defeat in the Breedon Highland League this season and moved up to third with a 2-0 victory at North Lodge Park.

Goals in each half from Paul Campbell and Julian Wade made it seven wins in a row for the Pitmedden side.

The victory takes Stuart Anderson’s men a point above Fraserburgh, who have a game in hand, while they are 10 points behind leaders Buckie Thistle.

Brechin remain two points adrift of the Jags but still have a game in hand.

Formartine made one change to the side which beat Banks o’ Dee on Saturday. Matthew McLean dropped out with Kieran Adams coming in.

United also had Kevin Hanratty on the bench with the winger – who had a loan spell at North Lodge Park last season – returning on loan from Aberdeen prior to the game.

Brechin made two alterations from their weekend victory against Inverurie Locos.
Aubrel Koutsimouka and Jordan Northcott were replaced by Kevin McHattie and Botti Biabi.

Cagey opening

The game started at a high tempo but chances were at a premium.

Formartine captain Graeme Rodger flashed a half volley over from 20 yards.

In the 18th minute City skipper Jamie Bain tested goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald with a free-kick from 30 yards which the custodian did well to tip behind.

Three minutes later Brechin’s Marc Scott had the ball in the net but it was ruled out for an offside in the build up.

At the other end Campbell broke away down the right and once inside the box he went down under pressure from McHattie.

The striker appealed he had been tripped but referee Joel Kennedy dismissed the penalty claims.

Paul Campbell, right, puts Formartine ahead against Brechin

But on 24 minutes Campbell was celebrating as he fired Formartine ahead.

Scott Lisle got the better of Michael Cruickshank on the right flank and delivered a pinpoint cross which Campbell finished from six yards for his ninth goal in four games.

The home side continued to look the more potent attacking threat with Lisle, Campbell and Julian Wade asking questions of the Brechin defence.

As half-time approached City did threaten again with Fraser MacLeod finding Scott on the right side of the area, but Macdonald blocked the cross-cum-shot.

Woodwork thwarts visitors

Early in the second period Brechin boss Andy Kirk introduced 25-goal striker Grady McGrath from the bench as the Hedgemen looked to get back in the contest.

Just shy of the hour mark McGrath was inches away from scoring an equaliser.

Goalkeeper Lenny Wilson’s long ball was held up by Biabi who then teed up McGrath and his strike from the edge of the area crashed back off the right post.

Carving out chances remained difficult for Brechin but they were presented with an opportunity in the 72nd minute.

Adams hauled down Scott on right on the edge of the box when he looked set to pull the trigger and after Adams had been booked McGrath lashed the free-kick over.

Brechin’s Botti Biabi, left, tries to get away from Rhys Thomas of Formartine, right

In the 80th minute Scott’s effort from a Kieran Inglis corner was deflected just over as Brechin continued to search for a leveller.

However, a minute later Formartine settled the issue with their second.

Aidan Combe’s ball into the box wasn’t fully cleared and when it broke for Wade he fired into the left corner from the edge of the area.

In injury time Jamie Bain rattled the crossbar with a free-kick from 20 yards with Brechin’s last chance.

