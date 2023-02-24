Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights are all in firing line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights are all in firing line

By Ben Hendry
February 24, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 25, 2023, 9:02 am
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
The Aberdeen budget 2023 proposals could impact Pets Corner, graveyards, parks and even Christmas lights. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Litter bins could be left to overflow, toilets closed, libraries hammered and even Christmas lights could come at a price as Aberdeen City Council embarks on a major savings drive.

Local authority officers have unveiled a raft of possible budget cuts, which will be voted on next week.

A staggering £46.6 million black hole needs to be filled over the coming financial year, with rising power costs devastating council coffers.

Officials have drawn up a long list of potential cuts including everything from increasing the price of burials to axing the taxi rank patrollers paid to keep the peace on busy nights.

A long queue waiting for a taxi in Aberdeen city centre at Christmas. Image: Cameron Roy/DC Thomson

Council staff could even be charged to park at work under the proposals.

Services the public relies on like libraries, public toilets and streetlights are all at risk of cuts.

And Pets Corner at Hazlehead Park, which escaped unscathed last year, is back on the chopping block.

Aberdeen budget 2023: What could happen to libraries and toilets?

Officials say a “city-wide” review of libraries could save £280,000 between April 2023 and 2024.

Meanwhile, taking a similar look at Aberdeen’s public toilets could save £70,000.

What about cemeteries and parks?

Aberdeen has long prided itself on being a multiple-time winner of the Britain in Bloom award, and Seaton Park was crowned Scotland’s favourite just last year.

But spending on public parks could be sliced at Wednesday’s crunch meeting.

A view of a small shallow pond in the centre of Duthie Park.

Officials say councillors should consider a £116,000 cut to the maintenance of Aberdeen’s parks and gardens.

Creating more allotments could bring in £4,000 and exploring “commercial opportunities” at Hazlehead Park could generate £2,000.

A review of Pets Corner at the popular Aberdeen expanse would net £20,000.

Alpacas are a beloved part of the Aberdeen attraction. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Increasing the charges for Aberdeen’s brown bin garden waste collections could add £192,000, despite calls for it to be scrapped ever since the controversial levy was introduced in 2019.

City cemeteries could be hit too, with a £75,000 maintenance cut proposed.

And burial charges for non-residents could go up, to bring in £63,000.

St Nicholas Cemetery on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns

Could tidiness suffer in major savings drive?

Reducing the number of bins, and therefore the need to empty them could save £60,000.

Alongside that, a review of street sweeping and seasonal leaf clearing could add £40,0o0 to the council’s coffers.

Streets could become less clean under the spending plans.

Another £100,000 could be trimmed from the budget for grass cutting in open space, and a further £75,000 by reviewing the council’s shrub maintenance programme.

And £250,000 could be saved by removing the “environmental hit squad” set up to deal with the scourge of fly-tipping.

What about schools?

A wide range of savings options could affect cleanliness, music tuition and lunch prices across Aberdeen.

There’s even the suggestion of grasping back almost £500,o00 by reducing the teaching week by two-and-a-half hours.

You can read our full account of the possible school cuts here.

What other ideas are being considered?

Though the details are vague at present, top brass thinks communities could be “empowered” to organise volunteers to plug council gaps.

They say increasing the number of unpaid helpers could save £68,000.

Another £10,000 could be saved by stripping the support to the Station House Media Unit (Shmu) community media charity.

The Fairer Aberdeen Fund, which lets communities have a say in how public money is spent, could be axed to save £1.5m.

A staff parking charge could generate £250,00o across council workplaces.

And the authority could stop supplying taxi marshals to look after the long queues of revellers lining Aberdeen on busy nights out.

The move would save £70,000.

What services should be spared? Let us know in our comments section below

Could Christmas be affected by the 2023 Aberdeen budget?

A sign of the council’s desperate need to recoup cash wherever possible is in the suggestion that communities are charged “a contribution” for Christmas lights being fixed to streetlights in their area.

Finance chiefs say this could add £2,000 to the books.

The crunch budget meeting is set for Wednesday, March 1.

If elected members opted to carry out every cut, then they would net £43.4m.

But, with other funding streams taken into account, only £29m needs to be saved. This means several less palatable options could be dismissed.

Read more about the financial storm causing the cuts threat here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

water supply Aberdeen
Aberdeen homes still without water supply more than 20 hours on as investigations continue
Police want CCTV installed in Union Terrace Gardens "at the soonest". But Aberdeen City Council won't tell us when it will happen. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.
Council refuses to name CCTV date for Union Terrace Gardens in case it 'encourages…
Paterson decided to drive home after seeing the queue for a taxi. Image: DC Thomson
Disgraced drink-driver blamed massive queue for taxis
Setting the Aberdeen budget could mean that councillors vote to reduce teaching hours
Aberdeen budget: Government to make law against cutting teaching hours as council threatens shock…
Reigning World Buttery Champion Mark Barnett shows off his 2018 trophy but who will be the winner in 2023? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Call to end 'poor imitation' supermarket rowies as World Buttery Championship roars back
The Aberdeen Gift Card. Image: Aberdeen Inspired.
Aberdeen Gift Card delivers £1 million worth of savings for city residents
The vigil brought out various emotions in people. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Ukrainians share emotional stories from home at vigils on first anniversary of Russian invasion
Alistair Greig appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Former oil worker wrapped dog lead around victim's neck during life-endangering attacks against women
Murdered Brenda Page and retired police officer Brian Kennedy who gave evidence on day four of the trial of ex-husband Christopher Harrisson. Image: DC Thomson Design Team.
Brenda Page's ex-husband was 'very unemotional' when told she had been murdered, retired policeman…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Home-Start seeks new trustees Picture shows; Yvonne Wright. Aberdeen. Supplied by Home-Start Aberdeen Date; Unknown
Can you help a family in need? Home-Start Aberdeen seeks new trustees

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

Silver water and silver sands. The view over the Forth. Picture: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Humble Wood, Aberdour, Fife
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time keeps on slipping into the future...
Everyone has a different view of how they wish to be dealt with after death. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Burial, cremation or something else?
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Colin Ross. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drunk son swore and spat at elderly mum's carer
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart
Buckie's Graeme Stewart expecting plenty of twists in title race
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13754167bv) Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Motherwell, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 04-02-2023 - 04 Feb 2023
Leighton Clarkson relishing return to familiar role in Aberdeen midfield
If you liked cucumber and tomatoes, you'll love turnip, apparently (Image: Eddie Jordan Photos/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: 'Let them eat neeps!' is Thérèse Coffey's latest stroke of genius
Rothes striker Aidan Wilson. Image: Jasper Image.
Rothes' Aidan Wilson savouring fruitful season ahead of Formartine clash
Victor Navarro, head chef of Douneside House heads to the pass to finish his plates off All images: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Behind the pass: Meet the small team at Douneside House in Aberdeenshire where culinary…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. RLPD reading Picture shows; RLPD graphic. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Design Date; 24/02/2023
World Book Day special: How to get kids off screens and into books

Editor's Picks

Most Commented