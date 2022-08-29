Seaton Park in Aberdeen crowned Scotland’s favourite following nationwide vote

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A popular Aberdeen park has been crowned the most-loved in the country following a nationwide vote.

Seaton Park received the most votes to take the title of Scotland’s Favourite Park 2022.

The park on the banks of the River Don is known for its colourful floral displays, memorial fountain, Wallace Tower and the iconic Mr Therm steam engine in the play area.

The competition, organised by charity Fields in Trust, shines a light on the importance of accessible green spaces in communities.

More than 360 parks, from large country areas to small neighbourhood pockets, were nominated across the UK with more than 30,000 people casting a vote for their favourite.

Seaton Park is ‘very special place’

Helen Griffiths, chief executive of Fields in Trust, said: “We’re incredibly excited to announce that Seaton Park has been voted as Scotland’s Favourite Park 2022 by those who use and love it.

“It is clear that this park is a very special place to a lot of people and we are thrilled to officially crown it Scotland’s favourite.

“We’ve had a fantastic response to the competition from all across the country and I’d like to thank everyone who nominated and voted for parks over the past few weeks.

“The UK is home to such a diverse range of green spaces, and we hope that this award has encouraged people to truly appreciate their local parks.

“Our work to legally protect green spaces for good means we’re well aware of the threats they face and how important it is value and celebrate them.”

Love for Aden Country Park from community

Fields in Trust has also announced all of the parks in the UK which have received Local Favourites status.

All of these green spaces placed in the top 20% of the public vote.

A total of five parks in Scotland were included on the Local Favourites list, including the 230-acre Aden Country Park in Mintlaw.

The charity said these votes show the love that local communities have for their parks, with each to receive a special certificate to mark its success.