Seaton Park in Aberdeen crowned Scotland’s favourite following nationwide vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Seaton Park in Aberdeen crowned Scotland’s favourite following nationwide vote

By Ellie Milne
August 29, 2022, 1:45 pm Updated: August 29, 2022, 2:24 pm
Seaton Park has been named as Scotland's Favourite Park. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Seaton Park has been named as Scotland's Favourite Park. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A popular Aberdeen park has been crowned the most-loved in the country following a nationwide vote.

Seaton Park received the most votes to take the title of Scotland’s Favourite Park 2022.

The park on the banks of the River Don is known for its colourful floral displays, memorial fountain, Wallace Tower and the iconic Mr Therm steam engine in the play area.

Seaton Park is well known for its colourful blooms. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The competition, organised by charity Fields in Trust, shines a light on the importance of accessible green spaces in communities.

More than 360 parks, from large country areas to small neighbourhood pockets, were nominated across the UK with more than 30,000 people casting a vote for their favourite.

Seaton Park is ‘very special place’

Helen Griffiths, chief executive of Fields in Trust, said: “We’re incredibly excited to announce that Seaton Park has been voted as Scotland’s Favourite Park 2022 by those who use and love it.

“It is clear that this park is a very special place to a lot of people and we are thrilled to officially crown it Scotland’s favourite.

The play park at Seaton has been a firm favourite for thousands of youngsters.

“We’ve had a fantastic response to the competition from all across the country and I’d like to thank everyone who nominated and voted for parks over the past few weeks.

“The UK is home to such a diverse range of green spaces, and we hope that this award has encouraged people to truly appreciate their local parks.

“Our work to legally protect green spaces for good means we’re well aware of the threats they face and how important it is value and celebrate them.”

Love for Aden Country Park from community

Fields in Trust has also announced all of the parks in the UK which have received Local Favourites status.

All of these green spaces placed in the top 20% of the public vote.

Aden Country Park placed in the top 20% of the public vote.

A total of five parks in Scotland were included on the Local Favourites list, including the 230-acre Aden Country Park in Mintlaw.

The charity said these votes show the love that local communities have for their parks, with each to receive a special certificate to mark its success.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pub owner Colin Cameron is optimistic people will still keep coming through the doors.
Aberdeen pub owner bullish despite warnings of mass closures in the sector UK-wide
0
recycling centre booking system
New proposals for hybrid booking system at Aberdeenshire recycling centres amid calls for whole…
0
Stagecoach is looking for feedback on its proposed timetable changes in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.
Stagecoach says proposed timetable changes in Aberdeenshire will reduce journey times
0
Overflowing bins on the Castlegate in Aberdeen. Photo: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Council strikes set to continue as unions reject ‘unacceptable’ Cosla pay offer
0
Overflowing bins at Langstane Place in Aberdeen. Picture: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire bins will be in 'tip top' condition for Tour of Britain at weekend
0
Alistair Greig
'Considerable progress' towards seizing convicted conman's profits
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court story Picture shows; Michelle Quinn and Neil Wilson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman robbed disabled man of £3,500 then threatened to stab him
The Union Street pavilion in Union Terrace Gardens. Neither it or the Burns pavilion have been let ahead of the first step in reopening. Picture taken July 22 by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
UTG latest: Little progress on securing tenants for two remaining Union Terrace Gardens pavilions
3
The Canal Park group will have their day in court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Banff campaigners prepare for court battle to stop new Morrisons being built at Canal…
0
dreamgirls aberdeen
West End hit Dreamgirls is ready to call Aberdeen home for two weeks
0

More from Press and Journal

Household energy costs in Shetland are twice that of the mainland. Picture: Shutterstock.
Annual energy bills for Shetland households predicted to hit £10k by April
0
Pub owner Colin Cameron is optimistic people will still keep coming through the doors.
Aberdeen pub owner bullish despite warnings of mass closures in the sector UK-wide
0
William Akio made his Ross County debut against East Fife in July. This is his only appearance to date in County colours due to his knee injury.
Ross County striker William Akio returns to face the might of Celtic in Premier…
0
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
Aberdeen boss challenges Bojan Miovski to be the Premiership's top scorer this season
0
The Coigach Convenience Refurbishment project will look to repair and refurbish the conveniences. Picture: Google Maps.
Wester Ross public toilet restoration project allocated £20K funding boost
0
recycling centre booking system
New proposals for hybrid booking system at Aberdeenshire recycling centres amid calls for whole…
0