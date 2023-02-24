Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs soaring and leave classrooms DIRTIER

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pupils could be sent home from school early under a radical savings plan as Aberdeen City Council swings the axe to plug a £46.6 million black hole.

Local authority officials have suggested that teaching hours are reduced from the statutory minimum of 25 hours per week to 22.5 hours.

The shock proposal comes at a time where saving money “has never been more important”, and could save nearly half-a-million pounds.

The music service is also in the firing line, in a move that could recoup £1.27m, while all school crossing patrollers face the axe.

And a “review of cleaning standards” could save about £600,000 across all schools.

Lunchtimes could be drastically affected too.

Secondary pupils could be banned from leaving the grounds during the break to spend money elsewhere.

And finance boffins say an all-round hike of lunch prices at those schools would put £400,000 into the coffers.

In addition to that, the authority’s “supplementary” funding of the Scottish Government’s free lunch scheme could be ditched to save £200,000.

But that’s just for starters…

Could families with pre-school kids be hit by Aberdeen budget changes?

Officers say a whopping £516,00 could be recouped by reducing the council’s number of nurseries.

Meanwhile, youngsters who most need help could suffer.

The “excellence and equity” practitioners at council nurseries, whose job it is to “support disadvantaged children and close the attainment gap”, could be axed to save £291,000.

Will school transport be impacted?

A review of the transport to Lochside Academy could save £83,000.

Park-and-ride waiting rooms for children could be scrapped in a £20,000 cut, and transport to Hazlehead Academy could suffer an £18,000 blow.

The removal of supported bus services could save £195,000.

And children walking to school could be doing so without the help of a crossing patroller.

Officers suggest “ceasing all” lollipop people could save £85,000.

How could lunches be hit?

With soaring food costs a problem every family in the north-east is familiar with, the council is considering hiking lunch prices.

Sweeping rises across secondary schools could increase income by £400,000.

At the same time, dropping a “quality management system” for school meals would save £4,000.

A new policy has been proposed, which would “keep secondary pupils on-site” across their mid-day break.

With many then choosing to eat at school, officials say this could recoup £180,000.

And supplementary costs towards the Scottish Government’s free school meals scheme could be scrapped to save £200,000.

CAN the council cut school hours?

In 2015, the Scottish Government officially set a 25-hour weekly minimum of teaching times across all primary schools.

At the time, it was thought this was due to concerns about cash-strapped councils seeking to reduce hours to balance the books.

Angela Constance, who was education secretary then, explained the move.

She said: “Decisions on the amount of time with teachers school should always be made based on the potential educational benefit for children, rather than on how much money can be saved.”

Earlier this year, amid rumblings of unrest from local authorities, it emerged that ministers are considering making it a law.

It came as councils claimed they had little other way to set their budgets without “decimating” services or imposing huge council tax increases.

This measure, if enacted, would be most likely to close schools early on Fridays – and would save £495,000.

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.

Could Aberdeen budget cuts even affect the school holidays?

The council’s Summer of Play initiative was set up to provide a range of activities to keep youngsters busy during their annual break before moving up a year.

In 2021, more than 1,000 children took part.

But now it could be scrapped to save £122,000.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Barney Crockett shows off his football skills at today's AFCCT training session at Northfield Academy – one of the huge range of activities comprising Aberdeen City Council's unprecedented Summer of Play for young people https://t.co/7rSsCpc7BJ pic.twitter.com/aO0CePdVGI — Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) July 8, 2021

What else is proposed for schools in the Aberdeen budget?

Recycling and environment initiatives could be binned to save £150,oo0 across Aberdeen.

A move to keep the money from letting out school halls, rather than passing them on to the establishments, would add £197,00 to the books.

The removal of the music service would save £1.27m.

And £177,000 could be netted by slashing Gaelic spending back to the bare minimum covered by a government grant.

A “restructure” of the educational psychology service has been proposed, to remove 1.4 full-time equivalent senior posts worth £122,000.

Out-of-school care providers using council property could be charged to bring in £10,000 and parent councils could see their funding slashed by £22,000.

Why is the council outlining such drastic cuts?

Councillors will meet to set the budget on Wednesday, March 1.

A long list of options has been drawn up as the local authority contends with a perfect storm of adverse circumstances.

You can read more about the background here.

Officers are also proposing a range of cuts across the rest of Aberdeen.