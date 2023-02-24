Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs soaring and leave classrooms DIRTIER

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs soaring and leave classrooms DIRTIER

By Ben Hendry
February 24, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 25, 2023, 9:02 am
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Pupils could be sent home from school early under a radical savings plan as Aberdeen City Council swings the axe to plug a £46.6 million black hole.

Local authority officials have suggested that teaching hours are reduced from the statutory minimum of 25 hours per week to 22.5 hours.

The shock proposal comes at a time where saving money “has never been more important”, and could save nearly half-a-million pounds.

The music service is also in the firing line, in a move that could recoup £1.27m, while all school crossing patrollers face the axe.

And a “review of cleaning standards” could save about £600,000 across all schools.

School dinner prices could soar under the budget options. Image: Shutterstock

Lunchtimes could be drastically affected too.

Secondary pupils could be banned from leaving the grounds during the break to spend money elsewhere.

And finance boffins say an all-round hike of lunch prices at those schools would put £400,000 into the coffers.

In addition to that, the authority’s “supplementary” funding of the Scottish Government’s free lunch scheme could be ditched to save £200,000.

But that’s just for starters…

Could families with pre-school kids be hit by Aberdeen budget changes?

Officers say a whopping £516,00 could be recouped by reducing the council’s number of nurseries.

Meanwhile, youngsters who most need help could suffer.

The “excellence and equity” practitioners at council nurseries, whose job it is to “support disadvantaged children and close the attainment gap”, could be axed to save £291,000.

Aberdeen City Council’s education convener Martin Greig will have some tough choices ahead. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Will school transport be impacted?

A review of the transport to Lochside Academy could save £83,000.

Park-and-ride waiting rooms for children could be scrapped in a £20,000 cut, and transport to Hazlehead Academy could suffer an £18,000 blow.

The removal of supported bus services could save £195,000.

Pupils could have to make their own way to Lochside Academy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

And children walking to school could be doing so without the help of a crossing patroller.

Officers suggest “ceasing all” lollipop people could save £85,000.

How could lunches be hit?

With soaring food costs a problem every family in the north-east is familiar with, the council is considering hiking lunch prices.

Sweeping rises across secondary schools could increase income by £400,000.

At the same time, dropping a “quality management system” for school meals would save £4,000.

A new policy has been proposed, which would “keep secondary pupils on-site” across their mid-day break.

With many then choosing to eat at school, officials say this could recoup £180,000.

And supplementary costs towards the Scottish Government’s free school meals scheme could be scrapped to save £200,000.

CAN the council cut school hours?

In 2015, the Scottish Government officially set a 25-hour weekly minimum of teaching times across all primary schools.

At the time, it was thought this was due to concerns about cash-strapped councils seeking to reduce hours to balance the books.

Education secretary at the time Angela Constance heralded the move.

Angela Constance, who was education secretary then, explained the move.

She said: “Decisions on the amount of time with teachers school should always be made based on the potential educational benefit for children, rather than on how much money can be saved.”

Earlier this year, amid rumblings of unrest from local authorities, it emerged that ministers are considering making it a law.

It came as councils claimed they had little other way to set their budgets without “decimating” services or imposing huge council tax increases.

This measure, if enacted, would be most likely to close schools early on Fridays – and would save £495,000.

Mile End Primary School in Midstocket. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.

Could Aberdeen budget cuts even affect the school holidays?

The council’s Summer of Play initiative was set up to provide a range of activities to keep youngsters busy during their annual break before moving up a year.

In 2021, more than 1,000 children took part.

But now it could be scrapped to save £122,000.

What else is proposed for schools in the Aberdeen budget?

  • Recycling and environment initiatives could be binned to save £150,oo0 across Aberdeen.
  • A move to keep the money from letting out school halls, rather than passing them on to the establishments, would add £197,00 to the books.
  • The removal of the music service would save £1.27m.
  • And £177,000 could be netted by slashing Gaelic spending back to the bare minimum covered by a government grant.
  • A “restructure” of the educational psychology service has been proposed, to remove 1.4 full-time equivalent senior posts worth £122,000.
  • Out-of-school care providers using council property could be charged to bring in £10,000 and parent councils could see their funding slashed by £22,000.

Why is the council outlining such drastic cuts?

Councillors will meet to set the budget on Wednesday, March 1.

A long list of options has been drawn up as the local authority contends with a perfect storm of adverse circumstances.

You can read more about the background here.

Officers are also proposing a range of cuts across the rest of Aberdeen.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented