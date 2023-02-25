Normal water supplies restored in Aberdeen after some households left without for more than 24 hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Normal water supplies restored in Aberdeen after some households left without for more than 24 hours

By Denny Andonova and Chris Cromar
February 25, 2023, 9:12 am Updated: February 25, 2023, 6:51 pm
water supply Aberdeen
Customers reported issues with their water supply yesterday.

Normal water supplies have been restored in Aberdeen – after a number of homes went without for more than 24 hours.

Residents across five different postcodes in the city – including in the Kittybrewster and Kincorth areas – reported having issues with their supply at around noon yesterday.

Initial works to identify the cause for the disruption suggested the source was in the harbour area of the city, but the issues persisted even after the fault was fixed.

Following extensive investigations overnight, engineers isolated part of the public water network and made some changes to restore supply to most areas affected.

Water supplies restored just before 6pm

Scottish Water confirmed just before 6pm tonight that they completed alterations to the network to restore normal water supply to the parts of Aberdeen hat were affected.

They announced they will continue to monitor the situation and that temporary traffic signals at Great Western Road and Anderson Drive will still be in place as they continue to work on the network.

Also, the bottled water collection point that was in place for affected customers at the Makro store on Wellington Circle has been removed.

A Scottish Water spokesman said: “We apologise to all customers affected for the interruption to their service and thank them for their patience and understanding whilst we have worked to resolve the problem.”

