Normal water supplies restored in Aberdeen after some households left without for more than 24 hours

Normal water supplies have been restored in Aberdeen – after a number of homes went without for more than 24 hours.

Residents across five different postcodes in the city – including in the Kittybrewster and Kincorth areas – reported having issues with their supply at around noon yesterday.

Initial works to identify the cause for the disruption suggested the source was in the harbour area of the city, but the issues persisted even after the fault was fixed.

Following extensive investigations overnight, engineers isolated part of the public water network and made some changes to restore supply to most areas affected.

Water supplies restored just before 6pm

Scottish Water confirmed just before 6pm tonight that they completed alterations to the network to restore normal water supply to the parts of Aberdeen hat were affected.

They announced they will continue to monitor the situation and that temporary traffic signals at Great Western Road and Anderson Drive will still be in place as they continue to work on the network.

Also, the bottled water collection point that was in place for affected customers at the Makro store on Wellington Circle has been removed.

A Scottish Water spokesman said: “We apologise to all customers affected for the interruption to their service and thank them for their patience and understanding whilst we have worked to resolve the problem.”