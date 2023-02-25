Missing Aberdeen woman, 44, might have travelled to London

A 44-year-old woman has been reported missing from Aberdeen.

Police have launched an appeal as part of their efforts to trace Vanderlene Lewis, who was last seen in the Kittybrewster area at about 9.30am yesterday.

She has been described as about 5ft 7ins, of medium build and with brown hair.

When last spotted, Ms Lewis was wearing jeans, tan coloured boots, a white collared shirt, blue pullover and a black jacket.

Officers believe she might have travelled to London as she has links there.

Sergeant Pete McAndie said: “I would like to appeal directly to Vanderlene to please make contact with us.

“If anyone has seen or spoken to someone matching Vanderlene’s description, please speak to local officers urgently.

“If you travelled to London yesterday, you may have seen Vanderlene on public transport.”

Anyone with further information on Ms Lewis’ whereabouts, is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 2714 of February 24.