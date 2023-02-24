Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Engineers are investigating an issue with water supply at several locations across Aberdeen.

Home at five different city postcodes – including in Kittybrewster and Kincorth – have been experiencing interruption to supply since noon.

The issues were first reported around 12.15pm, with Scottish Water teams sent to all affected areas to resolve them.

Customers living in AB12, AB16, AB21, AB24 and AB25 are among those impacted.

Engineers have been working on site since 3pm to identify the cause for the disruption, which initially appeared to be a fault in the harbour area of Aberdeen.

The said issue was resolved at around 9pm, however, Scottish Water said a number of homes continued to experience loss of water supply.

Teams will now continue investigating overnight to find the source of the problem.

In the meantime, those affected have been offered bottled water to help them while works are under way.

Special distribution points will also be set up to provide additional support to customers if the issue persists into Saturday.

Scottish Water said on their website: “Our initial investigations identified a potential source of the problem in the harbour area, which was putting pressure on the supply network.

“However, despite resolving this, customers are still experiencing no water in the following postcode areas: AB12, AB16, AB21, AB24 and AB25.

“Our field teams are continuing investigations on Friday night and systematically testing different areas of the network to help pinpoint the source of the problem.

“To provide resilience to the water network we are mobilising tanker vehicles, which can help feed water into areas most affected.

“Bottled water is also being distributed to those most in need, upon request.

“We apologise to all customers affected for the interruption to their service.”