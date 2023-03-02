Aberdeenshire Council sets out plans to save nearly £67 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire Council sets out plans to save nearly £67 million

By Denny Andonova
March 2, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 2, 2023, 7:48 am
Aberdeenshire budget
Aberdeenshire Council aim to fill a nearly £67m funding gap in the next financial year. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

Aberdeenshire Council has revealed its proposals to plug a £67 million budget blackhole.

Projects launched to help struggling youngsters in Peterhead and Fraserburgh are on the line, while funding to support VisitAberdeenshire could also be slashed.

The local authority also hopes to recoup £700,000 by getting tough on those falsely claiming single person council tax discount.

Officials have proposed a raft of changes across infrastructure, education and business services that could help balance the books in the next year.

The local authority is facing a £66.8 million funding gap as the rise in energy prices and inflation puts an additional strain on its finances.

What are the suggested cuts?

The proposed options include plans to cut £50,000 of funding to VisitAberdeenshire, as well as £15,000 of the council’s hospitality budget.

The future of award-winning projects Peterdeen and Fraserdeen, launched to help students struggling with traditional schoolwork, are also under threat.

Officials hope to save an extra £287,000 by scrapping the scholarship programmes that currently offer different educational opportunities in sport and business, among others.

A group of Peterhead pupils were enrolled in a community fire programme at Peterhead Fire Station to learn core firefighting and community skills as part of the Peterdeen project.

However, one of the biggest savings has been drafted to come from a crackdown on council tax payers in receipt of a single-person discount.

Last month, a 4% increase in council tax was agreed in an effort to raise almost £1.6 million for the local authority amid “astronomical” inflation.

In addition, officers are now proposing a review of all customers who have been awarded the single person discount to filter those no longer eligible and save £700,000.

A series of Covid safety measures introduced during the pandemic will also be scrapped, putting an extra £220,000 into the council’s pockets.

When is the budget decided on?

Officials claim this was “one of the toughest budget proposals to put together” as the council aims to bounce back from the pandemic amid extreme financial challenges.

The crunch budget meeting will take place on Thursday, March 9.

It comes after Aberdeen City Council set its budget yesterday, announcing a series of drastic measures to fill a £46.6 million black hole.

These include a £781,000 cut to sport facilities in the city, as well as the closure of a number of libraries in a controversial move to save £280,000.

Aberdeenshire Council will meet to agree its budget next Thursday at 10.15am.

Everything you need to know about Aberdeen budget:

Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to rise in ‘deplorable’ savings drive

Tags

