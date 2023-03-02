Stephen Gallacher: A refreshing change to have two tales to warm the heart on the PGA and DP World Tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Stephen Gallacher: A refreshing change to have two tales to warm the heart on the PGA and DP World Tour

By Stephen Gallacher
March 2, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 2, 2023, 7:56 am
Chris Kirk holds the trophy after winning the Honda Classic on Sunday. Image: Shutterstock
Chris Kirk holds the trophy after winning the Honda Classic on Sunday. Image: Shutterstock

We’ve had so many stories which make for unpleasant viewing in golf in the last 12 months so how refreshing it feels to have two feelgood tales in the same weekend.

Chris Kirk and Marcel Siem both ended eight-year waits to celebrate victory again and both wins had powerful and emotional back stories behind them.

Kirk’s terrific win in the Honda Classic in Florida was one to bring a tear to the eye.

He has had to endure struggles with alcohol after admitting life as a PGA Tour professional on the road 30 weeks a year had taken its toll.

He had reached as high as 16th in the world and I can remember him being a fine player who was challenging on a regular basis when I played in the States in 2013 and 2014.

But by 2019, he was struggling badly with his personal demons and it forced him to put his golf career on hold for his own sake and that of his family.

His wife Tahnee and his agent told him to forget about golf and focus on overcoming his issues and he has done just that.

The player who came back to the game was one who had to start all over again in effect so how rewarding it must have felt to celebrate his first win since 2015 on Sunday.

He had to do it the hard way too after finding the water on the last hole before overcoming rookie Eric Cole in the play-off.

With his win, Kirk can look forward to competing in the Masters for the first time in seven years next month.

Playing Augusta National is special any time but it will be even more poignant for Kirk.

He is most looking forward to playing in the Par 3 competition where he will have his three young sons with him.

I’m sure it will be an emotional moment and one the Kirk family will savour every second of.

Siem a worthy winner in India

Germany’s Marcel Siem won the Hero Indian Open.

We had quite the story on the DP World Tour too as Marcel won the Hero Indian Open, ending his own eight year wait for a win.

He has had his own challenges to deal with from losing his tour card to playing on the Challenge Tour while supporting his wife through chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with cancer.

It has been a long road back for Marcel, who just two years ago was questioning whether he would be a winner again, but I watched him close out victory on Sunday in style.

He is a great character and a guy who has always had so much passion for the game.

For both winners on the respective tours, it has been a rollercoaster of emotions but also a testament to the mental strength they have.

Talent gets you so far but you need resilience and mental toughness in this game to overcome the challenges the game and life throws at you.

Clearly, both guys have it in abundance.

Who will lay down a Masters marker at Bay Hill?

Can Jon Rahm cement his status as world number one this week?

We’re in for quite the event this week as the three best players in the game just now are all in the field for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

World number one Jon Rahm is on fire just now but he faces a fight to hold on to his ranking from the man he took top spot from, defending champion Scottie Scheffler.

Then there is Rory McIlroy, who is also keen to get the number one position back. He too is a former champion, having taken the title in 2018.

Add in Max Homa, who has three top five finishes in his last four appearances and you have some unbelievable talent duking it out at Bay Hill this week.

I think it’s brilliant to see the leading players all competing in events like this.

We’re used to seeing the top guys all together only in majors so with 44 of the top 50 in the world taking part I’m really looking forward to seeing how this tournament unfolds.

Somebody has a chance to lay down a marker ahead of the Masters and I’m fascinated to see if they do.

Building a schedule of events my top priority

It’s been a tough start to the year for me relying on invites.

When you don’t know when you are playing and the courses are as tough as India was last week the last thing you want is to be rusty going into them.

I’ve got an invite to play in Kenya next week which I’m looking forward to but I’m going to have a long hard look at the schedule this year.

Dropping in for a week here and there is no use.

I need to try to put some sort of schedule together by building up some momentum on the Challenge Tour around the DP World Tour events I have a chance of receiving an invite for.

Playing more regularly is key for me if I am to achieve my goal of regaining my tour card this year and I need to work out a way I can play competitive tournament golf so I give myself the best chance of competing in DP World Tour events this season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Golf

Kelly Mechie won the Inverurie club championship. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Kelly Mechie feeling just champion at Inverurie
Luke Donald has some difficult decisions to make as Ryder Cup qualification continues this summer.
Tee to Green, Steve Scott: Ryder Cup intrigue starts, even with seven months still…
The first phase of the eco hotel was approved this week
Step forward for planned £20 million eco-hotel at Coul Links golf resort
Royal Dornoch Golf Club paid out nearly £12,000 to community groups last year
Community groups urged to make a pitch for Royal Dornoch Golf Club funds
Jon Rahm went to World No 1 at Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational in LA.
Stephen Gallacher: It's been a week of the good, the bad and the ugly…
Defending Open champion Cam Smith is one of 13 LIV Golf players already exempt for this year's championship.
Four Scots - and 13 LIV Golf players - already exempt for this year's…
Nigg Bay's Gordon Grimmer had a memorable 2022. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Nigg Bay's Gordon Grimmer aiming to build on memorable 2022
Jon Rahm went to World No 1 at Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational in LA.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Follow that - PGA Tour's big impact events throw…
Killin Golf Club 9th green
Perfect short game: The best nine-hole golf courses in Scotland
Rif Clarke spent six years working on his history of Muir of Ord Golf Club
Golfer Rif pitches in with first history of Muir of Ord club

Most Read

1
A large emergency response has been seen on King Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
2
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
3
Reporter Andy Morton has a date with Fraserburgh during a visit to the UK's only fish cannery. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
4
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. CCTV captured bar brawl at the Commercial Hotel Picture shows; Commercial Hotel Keith. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man left friend motionless and bleeding following vicious bar brawl
6
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
7
The A92 on-slip is closed heading onto the A90 at Stonehaven. Image: Traffic Scotland.
A92 on-slip at Stonehaven closed for more than 14 hours due to a shed…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Frank Kinnis FAI - new preferred family pic Picture shows; Frank Kinnis, left, and the scene of his death in Birkenhills Woods.. Elgin. Supplied by Family handout/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Family of dog walker killed by psychotic man ‘let down by our healthcare system’
10
yellow warning
Will we get snow next week? Temperatures due to plummet from Sunday

More from Press and Journal

Ithaca has a stake in the controversial Cambo development.
Will North Sea windfall tax hit Ithaca’s Cambo decision timing?
Stars from the ITV soap will descend on the north-east in June. Image: Mark Bruce/ITV.
Emmerdale stars to return to the north-east this summer for charity
Big Partnership has hired Phil Allan and Lyndsay Aitken. Image: Big Partnership
Aberdeen PR firm Big Partnership reveals new client wins and expands team
Former Caley Jags goalkeeper Michael Fraser.
Social media switch-off can help under-pressure Caley Thistle, says Michael Fraser
Preparing for summertime on Mull - eco pods arrive for the new campsite at Pennyghael. Image: Colin Morrison, Mull binman.
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
Andrew Smith was found to be driving his van with cocaine and methadone in his system. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
White van driver attempted 190 mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
Lockdown caused many children to feel extreme loneliness (Image: M-Production/Shutterstock)
Paul Johnson: Loneliness is affecting more children than ever
Crashing waves near lighthouse
Chris Kerr: Businesses seeking investment need to run a tight ship
Highland Council capital
'This budget will be catastrophic for the Highlands': Opposition warns council cuts will hit…
Figures suggest Scotland’s 1,125 estates cover around 57% of the country's rural land (Image: EyesTravelling/Shutterstock)
David Ross: Attempt to paint Scotland's estate owners as the good guys is laughable

Editor's Picks

Most Commented