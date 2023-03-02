BREAKING: Aberdeen Beach Leisure centre and Bucksburn swimming pool to CLOSE after £700k council cut

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen sports bosses have confirmed that the Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn swimming pool will close after a £700,000 council funding cut.

Sport Aberdeen runs 20 fitness venues – including six swimming pools.

Due to the high power bills involved with running such facilities, the organisation had already been left facing a million-pound rise in energy bills.

The group’s problems were compounded when the council’s SNP and Liberal Democrat ruling group yesterday pushed through a £687,000 reduction in its grant.

In the wake of the blow, the board of directors were last night left facing some tough choices as they convened “lengthy” discussions on how to keep the charity afloat.

Funding blow has led to ‘regrettable’ decisions

Chairman, Tony Dawson, has now confirmed that the entire Beach Leisure Centre will be closed along with Bucksburn Swimming Pool.

He said: “We are already working to minimise the impact on our customers and staff as best we can.”

With that in mind, bosses will see if Bucksburn residents can make increased use of the Dyce Academy pool.

Mr Dawson added: “It would be our intention to move as many of our lessons there as possible to meet the significant demand that exists.

“Our immediate priority has been to reassure staff that their jobs are safe and that everyone will be offered roles at our other venues.”

The council’s SNP co-leader Alex Nicoll added: “It is well known that the Beach Leisure Centre is at the end of its lifecycle, which is why we are planning for a new facility as part of the beachfront masterplan.

“The leisure pool closed last year due to a combination of rising energy costs and problems with the pool plant infrastructure, and it is simply uneconomical to carry on.

“The council will arrange for the building to be taken down and the site cleared to make way for future developments.”

Why is Bucksburn pool being axed?

Sport Aberdeen explained that the Bucksburn pool has suffered some “significant issues”.

The group added: “Unfortunately, there are significant issues with Bucksburn plant, linked to the age of the facility, which would cost over £400,000 to address.

“In the current environment that is just not feasible.

“In addition, yesterday the council confirmed in its 2023/2024 budget a commitment of £13 million to expand Bucksburn Academy in order to accommodate an increasing school roll, which means that the site of the pool is needed to create space for additional school buildings.”

Could swimming pools be at risk?

Sport Aberdeen offers the “best value gym membership” in the city, along with golf courses, tennis courts and ski slopes.

The body’s managing director, Alistair Robertson, viewed the crunch council meeting from the Town House’s public gallery yesterday.

He previously told us the combined annual cost of running its various facilities could more than double from £800,000 to £1.8 million.

And he warned that the plug could be pulled on city swimming pools unless more was done to help the struggling sector.

Aberdeen residents were left dismayed last year when the group’s most expensive-to-run pool, at the Beach Leisure Centre, was closed in the face of soaring bills.

In the days before the Sport Aberdeen budget cuts were rubber-stamped, Mr Robertson warned us that the move would “all services” would need to be assessed.

More details are expected to emerge later today.

Why did council vote on Sport Aberdeen funding cut?

Announcing the cuts yesterday, the council’s finance convener Alex McLellan acknowledged some were “difficult” to make.

But Mr McLellan stressed that rocketing energy costs, inflation and various other factors had piled pressure on the authority like never before.

And he said every tough decision was made to ensure that “every penny was being spent to the benefit of residents”.