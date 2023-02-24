Aberdeen budget: Sports boss facing prospect of closing pools and gyms amid £700,000 cut threat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s struggling pools and gyms could be battered by a £700,000 funding cut as the council prepares a budget bloodbath.

The local authority could snatch hundreds of thousands of pounds from Sport Aberdeen at a time when the body has been hit by crippling energy costs.

The organisation has already had to close its Beach Leisure Centre swimming pool as it battles to make ends meet.

And management issued grave warnings earlier this year that there was a “real risk” the plug could be pulled on more.

News that the council could vote to reduce funding by £687,000 next week has left bosses examining the future of “all” services.

Sport Aberdeen budget cut could be one of many inflicted on city

On Wednesday, Aberdeen City Council will set its budget for the 2023/24 financial year, with officials warning that a £46.6 million gap needs to be filled.

A slew of controversial cuts has been proposed in a report going before the crunch meeting.

One measure being suggested is stripping back the funding offered to Sport Aberdeen, which runs 20 venues across the city – including six swimming pools.

Funding blow would be a ‘daunting challenge’

It comes after managing director Alistair Robertson told us the cost of running its various facilities could more than double from £800,000 to £1.8m.

He warned then of inevitable pool closures unless the leisure sector was thrown an urgent lifeline by the UK Government.

Facing the prospect of another cash blow, Mr Robertson told us he was still “digesting the contents” of the council dossier.

While he declined to comment on the impact this could have on “any specific Sport Aberdeen venue or service”, he admitted any cut would be “challenging”.

He said: “This level of budget reduction, coupled with the wider economic pressures we are all facing, presents a very daunting challenge.”

Mr Robertson said it was essential that he now “assesses the viability” of every venue and service Sport Aberdeen operates “to ensure the future of the charity in the longer term”.

However, he added: “Obviously, this is the officers report and recommendations, therefore this could change on the day.

“It would be premature to comment further until the budget position is confirmed.”

