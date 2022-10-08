Mixed views on Aberdeen’s proposed beach revamp at second consultation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The proposed revamp of Aberdeen’s beachfront continued to split opinion at a public consultation over the weekend.

Dozens turned out to share their views on the proposals – which could cost up to £150million – which have been drawn up to bring more people to the beach and improve connectivity with the city centre.

Interpretive boards set up around the Beach Ballroom showed an artist’s impression of a new pier, playpark, sports area and events field, as well as new road layouts.

Views were mixed, with some welcoming the proposals as a way to modernise the Granite City while others branded them a “waste of money”.

‘World class destination’

John and Kathleen Allison said they had heard a lot of negativity about the proposals but they believe it would create a “healthier environment” in the beach area.

Mr Allison said: “I’m excited about the plans, I think it’ll be amazing. The boardwalk especially looks awesome.

“It could become a world class destination.”

Mrs Allison added: “The Park and Ride will still make it accessible for most and it’ll be better for the environment.

“It’ll bring the Beach Ballroom into modern day and they can use it to expand into something special. And, the boardwalk leading up to the building will be really eye-catching.

“It’s also in line with other projects in the city, such as Greyhope Bay. Something like this has needed done for a long time. In some ways, it’ll put the beach back to what it was in the past.”

However, the Aberdeen couple, who live around 40 minutes from the beach, did raise concerns that some people could become alienated from the area while the work is being carried out.

Should AFC stay in the city?

Even though it is not included in the current consultation, one Aberdeen resident, who dropped in to the session with his young sons, voiced his support for the new Aberdeen FC stadium being built at the beach.

He said: “We need to keep the football club in the city centre. It’s a great day out so it would be sad to lose that. It makes more sense to be here than out at Westhill.”

Looking at the masterplan as a whole, he said it was a “great idea”.

“I think it’d be great to link to the city centre as the beach is an underused space at the moment,” he added.

“There are too many cars just now, so it would be good to focus on pedestrians and cycling, to create a good cycle culture in Aberdeen.”

‘Benefits outweigh negatives’

Eileen Duncan came along to the consultation session this afternoon with a friend to learn more about the plans.

Looking around at all the graphics on display, she said it was “a lot to take in” and questioned if it would really look as depicted once completed.

“I do think the benefits outweigh the negatives,” she said. “Especially if it’s good for the city in the end.

“I like the idea of the boardwalk and the Beach Ballroom refurbishment stands out.”

The Old Aberdeen resident, who spends a lot of time in the area, did also raise concerns about the restrictions to car access and the free parking which many people take advantage of at the moment.

She fears the changes could turn the open roads into a bottleneck, especially if the football stadium is also built.

‘Ambitious’ plans

Another woman in attendance, who did not wish to be named, described the council plans as “ambitious” after making her way round the boards on display.

The Fittie resident said: “Speaking honestly, I think the plans need to be shown in context. They’re still at an early stage and I’m concerned about the negativity, so people need to be told what to expect.”

Several others shared the view that they were still unclear about some of the plans and the timescale for the project following the consultation.

“Personally though, I think it’s really great that the council is being ambitious,” she continued. “I like the focus on active travel and pedestrianisation in the beach area, and taking advantage of the beautiful environment.”

She highlighted the improvements made to Dundee in recent years, suggesting Aberdeen had the potential to achieve something similar.

However, she does think putting the stadium “right in the middle of it all” contradicts the environmental focus.

Worries about access

Others were more critical of the council’s proposals saying they will stop people using the beach rather than drawing them to the area.

One Bridge of Don resident described the masterplan as a “waste of money” and shared fears the process would drag out “just like the Union Terrace Gardens project”.

“People are already using the beach,” she said. “It’s a waste of good money which could be used for something else. They would be spending money and stopping people coming to the beach.”

She also highlighted concerns about access to Fittie as those coming from the opposite end of the beach would no longer be able to get straight there and instead have to drive through the city centre.

A large number of swimmers and paddleboarders currently use the route and need to travel by car with all of their gear, so the removal of cars from the area would cause issues for them.

Roads and accessibility were also the main concerns of the first consultation, held late last month.

Two attendees – who work for the council – claimed plans for pedestrianised areas at the beach was a continuation of the authority’s “fetishisation for anti-car policies” and described the project as “pie in the sky”.

Kitesurfer and paddleboarder, Glen Foley, bemoaned the idea he could lug his kite surfing gear or paddleboard around on a bus.

“The explosion of water users is incredible now, but access to the beach is going to be limited because you’ve to try and get through the congestion.

“To me they’re taking away one of the main arteries, and it is an artery in Aberdeen.”

Those who missed the drop-in sessions can submit their views online until October 24.