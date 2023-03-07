Gallery: From adorable dogs to stunning landscapes, readers share their best March snow photos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: From adorable dogs to stunning landscapes, readers share their best March snow photos

By Lauren Jack
March 7, 2023, 5:44 pm Updated: March 7, 2023, 7:59 pm
This lovely pup is enjoying the snow. Image: Graeme Forsyth, Mannofield
This lovely pup is enjoying the snow. Image: Graeme Forsyth, Mannofield

March has arrived and despite spring approaching quickly, north and north-east residents woke up to heavy snow outside their windows this morning.

Shetland was first dusted with snow on Monday and the wintry weather has now spread to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The heavy snowfall has caused transport disruption and closed schools across the region, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across north Scotland until 10am, Wednesday March 8.

But the cold hasn’t deterred the bravest of our readers from stepping outside and snapping a few pictures.

From daring dogs enjoying the snow to beautiful landscapes, we’ve pulled together a gallery with some of your best photos.

Gallery

An early walk in Denburn. Image: Klara Fitos, Denburn, Aberdeen
A happy pup out in the snow. Image: Graeme Shinnie, Iverurie
A trail of footprints in the Peterhead snow. Image: Ann Madden, Peterhead
A gorgeous but snowy day in Auchenblae. Image: Angela Horsfall, Auchenblae, Aberdeenshire
Bonnie having a ball in the snow. Image: Jackie Thomson Allison, Garthdee Rd
Beautiful Bella loves the snow. Image: Lorraine Ryrie, Aberdeen
A very picturesque walk in the park. Image: Susan Brown, Rubislaw terrace gardens
A wintry Tillydrone today. Image: Heather Petrie. Tillydrone
Someone is not amused by today’s weather. Image: Michelle Johnston, Aberdeen
Making the most of the snow in Ardoe. Image: Mike Saint, Ardoe
Blue skies and untouched snow in Kinmuck. Image: Louise McWilliam. Kinmuck, Aberdeenshire
Ellon bowling green covered in snow. Image: Ellon Bowling Club
Snow-covered gardens in Blackburn. Image: Ian Ross, Blackburn, Aberdeenshire
A cute pup with a cold little nose. Image: Shona Mackenzie, Cove
A Bridge of Don garden covered in today’s snow. Image: Angie Rowland, Bridge of Don
Emma Jane’s dog playing in the snow in Bridge of Dee. Image: Emma Jane, Bridge of Dee
A blanket of snow covering a Kingseat garden. Image: Emma McPherson, Kingseat
RGU campus and Garthdee saw heavy snow today. Image: Jackie Thomson Allison, Garthdee Rd
Susan Rae took this photo of snowy view of the city. Image: Susan Rae, Aberdeen
A postcard-perfect winter wonderland in Stoney. Image: Anthony Dodd, Fetteresso Castle, Stonehaven
A lovely walk in the snow for Shaz Stevenson’s Collie. Image: Shaz Stevenson, Rhynie, Aberdeenshire
A snowy field in Kincorth Circle. Image: Fiona Cowe, Kincorth Circle
Sherylanne Green’s dog playing in the snow in Torry. Image: Sherylanne Green, Victoria Road, Torry
Clear skies over Aberdeen harbour and Torry after the snow. Image: Graeme McPhee. Looking over the harbour and Torry
A peaceful, snow-covered corner in Cruikshank gardens. Image: Heather Petrie. Cruikshank gardens
Untouched snow this morning in Newmacher. Image: Sarah Walker, Newmachar
Snow-covered trees. Image: Jennifer Stewart Strathdon
Greeness was covered in snow today. Image: Garry Murphy. Greeness, Turra
Cornhill in the snow. Image: Claire Watson, Cornhill, Aberdeen
Rosehill houses covered in snow. Image: Joanna Mennie, Rosehill
A snowy garden in Kaimhill. Image: Sandy Mellis, Kaimhill
One regretful pawprint in the snow. Claire McWilliams’s cat cleary wasn’t a fan of today’s weather. Image: Claire McWilliams, Aberdeen
An atmospheric winter landscape in Kirkton of Skene. Image: Lauren Anne Marcella, Kirkton of Skene
Suzanne Cattanach’s husky enjoying the snow in Tarves. Image: Suzanne Cattanach, Tarves
A lovely view in Inverurie. Image: Tracey Leslie, Kirkton of Rayne, Inverurie
Snow covering the Kemney landscape. Image: Nicola Williams, Kemney
Phil Anderson while on a very snowy walk in Ellon. Image: Phil Anderson, Ellon
A winter wonderland in the back garden. Image: Andrea Greenwood, Aberdeen City
A dramatic walk in the snow. Image: Carmen Scott, Danestone
Two buddies enjoying the snow together. Image: Carolyn Fleming, Westhill
Alana Stuart’s dog on a snowy walk. Image: Alana Stuart, North of Ellon
Garthdee Inchgarth community centre in a thick layer of snow. Image: Helen Duncan, Garthdee Inchgarth community centre
A view of a snowy Garthdee. Image: Heather Petrie, Deeside Drive
Newburgh golf course in a blanket of snow. Image: Fraser Stewart, Newburgh
A snowy road in Insch. Image: David Halliday, Insch
A layer of snow covered the roads in Foveran. Image: Emma Smith, Foveran
Snow in Insch. Image: Claire Conner, Insch
A thick blanket of snow in Blackdog. Image: Caroline Cuthill, Blackdog
Ros Campbell’s rather dishevelled pup in the wintry weather. Image: Ros Campbell, Aberdeen
A trail of footprints in the snow in Countswell. Image: Caz Macfarlane, Countesswells
The icy River Dee. Image: David McDougall, River Dee Torry
Untouched snow on Newburgh Beach. Image: Amanda Yeats Watson, Newburgh Beach
A snowy back garden. Image: Aiden Garrow, Riverside Drive
A wintry morning in Bridge of Don. Image: Rebecca Mitchen, Bridge of Don
A lovely dog surrounded by fresh snow. Image: Kelly Ritchie, Garthdee
Julie Donald’s fluffy pup having fun in the soft snow in Hilton Woods. Image: Julie Donald, Hilton Woods
A very snowy view of the bottom of Union Street. Image: Graeme McPhee, Aberdeen
Winter weather in the West End. Image: Laura Lielmane, Aberdeen
A very atmospheric Castle Gate. Image: Graeme McPhee, Castle Gate
Old Aberdeen was covered in a blanket of snow this morning. Image: Kanza Rehman, Old Aberdeen
Snow Balmedie Beach. Image: Tracey Anne Wilson. Balmedie Beach
Snow covering trees in a garden in Mastrick. Image: Agnieszka Tyminska, Mastrick
This lovely pup is enjoying the snow. Image: Graeme Forsyth, Mannofield
Snow in Fittie. Image: ADHD As Females, Fittie
This German Shephard is loving the cold weather in Alford. Image: Charlene Meier, Alford, Aberdeenshire
A snowy garden in Kirkton of Rayne. Image: Chantal Schlatter-Battig, Kirkton of Rayne
Snow-covered trees in Bridge of Don. Image: Chantelle Ewan. Bridge of Don
A German Shepard in the snow. Image: Charlene Meier, Tullynessle, Alford
This pup is cosy and warm in a coat out in the snow. Image: Gillian Bruce, Balmedie
Looking to Glenesk from Laurencekirk. Image: Morag McLaughlin, Laurencekirk
This puppy has clearly had fun in the snow. Image: Norma Strachan, Aberdeen
A gorgeous view of Todhead lighthouse in the snow. Image: Sarah Huddleston, Todhead lighthouse from Kinneff
A snow-covered back garden just off Back Hilton. Image: Tania Davidson, Back Hilton
Rosemount was also snowy today. Image: Layla Rylan McKiver, Rosemount
Tire tracks and footprints in the snow next to the river. Image: Lisa Wilson. Southbank River Don
What a view! Image: Jean Fyfe, Peterculter
A very snowy Kepplestone. Image: Jill Reid, Kepplestone

If you would like to be included in our gallery, please submit an image using the form below – just be sure to tell us where the image was taken.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented