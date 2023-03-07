Gallery: From adorable dogs to stunning landscapes, readers share their best March snow photos

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

March has arrived and despite spring approaching quickly, north and north-east residents woke up to heavy snow outside their windows this morning.

Shetland was first dusted with snow on Monday and the wintry weather has now spread to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The heavy snowfall has caused transport disruption and closed schools across the region, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across north Scotland until 10am, Wednesday March 8.

But the cold hasn’t deterred the bravest of our readers from stepping outside and snapping a few pictures.

From daring dogs enjoying the snow to beautiful landscapes, we’ve pulled together a gallery with some of your best photos.

If you would like to be included in our gallery, please submit an image using the form below – just be sure to tell us where the image was taken.

