Heavy snow causes travel disruption across north and north-east

Heavy snow is causing major disruption this morning, with an overturned car, roads gridlocked, multiple bumps and flights delayed.

The Met Office has been advising snow was on the way for several days, and a yellow warning is currently in place for the whole of the north of Scotland.

Snow and ice is expected today and tomorrow, with forecasters also expecting more snow until Friday.

Dozens of schools across the Highlands, Islands, Moray and Aberdeenshire are shut today, along with Nescol’s campuses in Aberdeen and Fraserburgh.

And many commuters are struggling to get to work due to the road conditions.

Two miles south of Stonehaven on the A90, a car has overturned with emergency services on the scene.

A fire and rescue spokeswoman said: “We got the call at 8.28am and we’ve just made the scene safe.”

A police spokeswoman added: “Around 7.35am on Tuesday, 7 March, 2023 we received a report a crash involving one vehicle. Ambulance were contacted.”

Aberdeen snow causing traffic disruption

In Aberdeen, a jack-knifed lorry caused some delays on the Lang Stracht outside Dobbies while a bus has also got stuck on the corner of Springfield and North Deeside Roads.

Queues of traffic are building up elsewhere as motorists crawl along the white roads, including the Parkway and Mugiemoss Road.

Traffic Scotland has warned of “hazardous” conditions on the AWPR, particularly around Kingswells.

Images have emerged on social media of cars driving the wrong way down the northbound carriageway between Cleanhill and Milltimber.

All lanes, in both directions, of the A90/A93 Milltimber junction-A944 South Kingswells junction are currently closed.

In the city, the hills on Argyll Street, Hutcheon Street and Esslemont Avenue are proving particularly tricky. Several cars have got stuck, with kind-hearted passersby trying to push them up the hill, or to the side of the road.

The runway at Aberdeen International Airport did not open until 8am, causing delays for flights.

A spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport, said: “There have been some minor delays to flights this morning due to the heavy snowfall overnight.

“Essential snow clearing operations have been ongoing since the early hours of the morning and we thank our team for all their hard work and diligence clearing our infrastructure ensuring our operations continue safely.”

Queues of cars are also trying to get through Westhill, with many advising others to avoid the area.

Snow gates closed

The snow gates are shut on the A939 Cockbridge to Tomintoul and B974 Banchory to Fettercairn.

The A93 Braemar to Spittal of Glenshee was also closed but has since reopened.

In Moray, the A941 Lossiemouth-Elgin-Dufftown-Rhynie Road has been closed due to snowy conditions with Lossiemouth Community Council confirming it’s reopening at 9am.