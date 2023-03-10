Aberdeen woman raises more than £32,000 for cancer charities in memory of mum

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east woman has hosted one final fundraising event to go “out on a high” after raising more than £32,000 for charity.

Rachael Murison, from Peterculter, has dedicated much of her time to supporting Cancer Research UK and Friends of Anchor since her mum died in December 2015.

Linda Massie was 59 when she died just five months after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

Mrs Murison, 42, and her family decided to raise money for charity in her memory and hosted their first big event on what would have been Mrs Massie’s 60th birthday.

Since then, Mrs Murison has formed a team for Relay for Life in Peterhead five times and completed seven Kiltwalks, as well as various Race for Life and Tough Mudder events.

“I thought it was a great way of fundraising in mum’s memory,” she said. “Through the relays, we raised £25,000 for CRUK and we’ve raised £6,800 for Friend of Anchor.

“I’ve seen firsthand their amazing work, they have a special place in my heart.”

One final fundraiser

After seven years of hard work completing different fundraisers for the charities, Mrs Murison decided it was time to take a step back.

Last weekend, she hosted her final event with help from her dad Ian Massie, husband Kenny Murison, and 17-year-old son James Murison.

The two-night disco and drag night, featuring Scarlett Diamonte, was attended by more than 170 people at the Culter Mills Social Club.

They raised a grand total of £3,652 through raffles, lucky squares and entrance fees which has all been donated to Friends of Anchor.

Mrs Murison added: “Seven years of fundraising has been a lot of work and it feels like a good time to stop at £32,000 – mum would be really proud. And, with last week’s event, we’ve gone out on a high.

“It’s had an impact in the community and in mum’s memory. We’ve all grown over the seven years as well, we’ve all come out our shells and it makes you value life a bit more.”