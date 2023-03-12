Car fire in Aberdeen being treated as ‘wilful’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Car fire in Aberdeen being treated as ‘wilful’

By Lottie Hood
March 12, 2023, 10:16 am Updated: March 12, 2023, 2:16 pm
The incident occurred near a block of flats on Balnagask Road. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
The incident occurred near a block of flats on Balnagask Road. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

A car blaze in the Torry area of Aberdeen last night is being treated as “wilful”.

Huge orange flames could be seen shooting from the vehicle, which was parked on Balnagask Road outside a block of flats opposite Abbey Place.

A fire crew was called to the scene at about 10.50pm, along with police.

The Altens-based team used a hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus and thermal imaging to extinguish the flames. The stop message came back around 11.20pm.

Officers said the fire is being treated as wilful and they are continuing to carry out inquiries.

A police spokesman said: “Around 10.50pm on Saturday, March 11, police received a report of a car fire on Abbey Square, Aberdeen.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

