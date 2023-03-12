Car fire in Aberdeen being treated as ‘wilful’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A car blaze in the Torry area of Aberdeen last night is being treated as “wilful”.

Huge orange flames could be seen shooting from the vehicle, which was parked on Balnagask Road outside a block of flats opposite Abbey Place.

A fire crew was called to the scene at about 10.50pm, along with police.

The Altens-based team used a hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus and thermal imaging to extinguish the flames. The stop message came back around 11.20pm.

Officers said the fire is being treated as wilful and they are continuing to carry out inquiries.

A police spokesman said: “Around 10.50pm on Saturday, March 11, police received a report of a car fire on Abbey Square, Aberdeen.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”