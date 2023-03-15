‘Disgusted and shattered’: Aberdeen residents fighting to save 140-year-old Woodside Library

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Disgusted and shattered’: Aberdeen residents fighting to save 140-year-old Woodside Library

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
March 15, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 15, 2023, 12:50 pm
Furious residents are fighting against Aberdeen City Council's decision to close Woodside Library. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
Furious residents are fighting against Aberdeen City Council's decision to close Woodside Library. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Growing up with Aspergers, Steven Rae says he “struggled to understand the world”.

That was until he first stepped foot in a library, and found a “safe space” to learn.

Steven is now one of several Aberdeen residents battling to save Woodside Library from closing – just months shy of its 140th anniversary.

Campaigners told us about their drive to save the building:

  • One woman said she’s “only just started making friends with her neighbours” through a book group there.
  • Council bosses’ claims that library buildings are unnecessary were slammed as “absolute nonsense”.
  • And we delve into the archives to discover how Woodside Library survived troubled times 90 years ago.
Christine Strachan, Ann McClure, Steven Rae and Derrick McClure are fighting against the closure of Woodside Library. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

What is happening to Woodside Library?

The local authority will close six libraries across the city to save £280,000.

As well as Woodside, facilities in Cornhill, Cults, Ferryhill, Kaimhill and Northfield will shut by the end of the month.

Woodside Library will close for good on Thursday March 30.

The move means the nearest libraries are in either Tillydrone or the city centre.

Why did the council decide to close libraries?

The devastating decision to close the Aberdeen facilities came just before World Book Day.

During the fateful budget meeting, council co-leader Ian Yuill suggested residents didn’t need to visit a library to make use of its services.

He told the chamber he accessed them “almost every day” on his iPad and later told us that poor attendance figures were also a factor.

And a bid to put £50,000 towards saving library services was ruled out by councillors last week after a narrow vote.

Why are campaigners fighting to save Woodside landmark?

But now residents have decided to take action in a bid to keep the vital community hub open.

Christine Strachan said the news of the closure left her feeling “disgusted, shattered and shocked”.

While Derrick McClure was left “furious” as the decision had been sprung on the community with little notice.

Steven Rae even started an online petition in a bid to drum up support.

Mr Rae said: “As someone with Asperger’s syndrome, libraries are the last safe space for someone like me.

“Libraries helped me understand the world.

“They are taking away a free space where people can go in and not have to buy anything.”

‘Absolutely gutted’

Another resident, Julie, pointed out that the facilities can be helpful for those feeling lonely.

“If you live by yourself you can go to a library, meet somebody and chat to them,” she explained.

Meanwhile another local, who wished to remain anonymous, said they were “absolutely gutted” to learn about the closure.

“Libraries are a lifeline for people,” they said.

Why will Woodside Library be missed?

Two book groups meet in Woodside Library every month.

Interest in the first one was so high that a second had to be formed to meet demand.

The Clifton Road library will close at the end of the month. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Christine attends one of the “wonderful” groups… Which has improved her social life and introduced her to new book genres.

She explained: “I’ve lived in this area for 25 years and I am only now meeting all my neighbours – they are becoming my friends now through this book group.

“For us to lose it after we’ve just started is shocking.

“It’s opening my eyes to all sorts of reading matter I wouldn’t normally think of – I found Scandi noir and didn’t want anything else.”

Residents praised Woodside Library for giving children the opportunity to safely access the internet. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Julie also praised the book club, saying it had been “brilliant” for improving her mental health.

She also noted that a range of free items are available from libraries from sanitary products and toothbrushes to green food waste bags.

Woodside Library also operated as a warm bank during the winter, giving residents somewhere to go to keep cosy while saving money on soaring energy bills.

How will youngsters be hit?

The library is just metres away from Woodside Primary School.

It hosts Bookbug sessions which are aimed at introducing stories, songs and rhymes to babies and young children.

The Scottish Book Trust scheme is free to attend and allows families to bond while having fun together.

Woodside Library has a wealth of books for children and young people. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Christine believes the library is essential for introducing children to reading.

“You have to start somewhere and for the council to say everybody uses devices now is just absolute nonsense,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ann McClure said libraries were a “safe space” for children to use computers and get on the internet.

She added: “It’s part of the council’s policy to enrich children’s education, to give them access to education.

“This is a place of opportunity.”

She also argued that jobseekers benefit from using the library’s computers and printers to apply for positions.

Will children growing up without libraries be ‘at a disadvantage’?

The residents all argued that the library was a “vital resource” in a deprived area of the city.

Woodside Library is located just across the road from Woodside Primary School. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Steven raised concerns about levels of illiteracy increasing due to the closure.

He explained: “A child growing up without libraries, without access to books is at a disadvantage – it’s not fair”.

While Christine added: “In an area of high poverty you need libraries, they are such a huge community hub of everything, it’s not just books.”

Their claims were backed by Sean McNamara, the head of Scotland’s library and information professionals, CILIP Scotland.

Sean McNamara, head of CILIP Scotland, is urging Aberdeen City Council to reconsider the library closures. Image: CILIP

In a letter sent to councillors, Mr McNamara said the looming closures will leave the city with the lowest number of branches per population in Scotland.

Mr McNamara suggested public consultations be carried out to ensure the move is what communities “need and want”.

“Many people rely on these libraries, several of which are in deprived areas,” he said.

“Public libraries are essential in providing access to books, improving literacy, tackling social isolation and supporting mental health and wellbeing.”

Woodside Library marks 140th anniversary

The Clifton Road building was originally gifted to the area by Sir John Anderson.

Library facilities had been provided from Woodside School until it was opened in 1883.

This Press and Journal article from October 1883 describes the opening of “handsome” Woodside Library. Image: British Newspaper Archive

But just 10 years later, the library found itself in trouble as it couldn’t make enough money to buy new books.

However, it was saved in 1932 and went on to become the biggest branch library in Aberdeen, averaging 70,000 books borrowed every year.

This old article from the Press and Journal shows the demand for books from Woodside Library in 1932. Image: British Newspaper Archive

Steven said: “It’s amazing that this building has been here for more than 100 years and it should stay for another 100.

“It’s important that it’s here for the next generation.”

Councillor ‘proud’ of community’s efforts to keep library open

Residents had reached out to Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill councillor Deena Tissera in a bid to get some additional support.

Labour councillor Deena Tissera speaking to residents at Woodside Library during a recent surgery. Image: Councillor Deena Tissera

She said: “There is no doubt this facility, if it closes, will have a huge impact on adults and children.

“There is still time for the SNP to rethink this closure.

“The predicted saving of £45,000 will be a drop in the ocean compared to the impact this decision will have.”

Members of Save Woodside Library will hold a protest outside the Clifton Road facility this Saturday from 11am.

Tags

Conversation

