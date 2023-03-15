Sean Wallace: Aberdeen should slap a minimum £5 million price tag on Duk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen should slap a minimum £5 million price tag on Duk

By Sean Wallace
March 15, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 15, 2023, 1:06 pm
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Aberdeen should slap a minimum £5 million price tag on goal hero Duk ahead of the summer transfer window.

English clubs are reportedly monitoring the Cape Verde international striker with the view to a potential summer swoop.

No surprise there as Luis Lopes, aka Duk, has it all.

Not only does Duk possess scintillating pace, controlled aggression and an eye for goal, he has sublime vision that has lit up many games this season.

Duk has brought light to a dark season for the Dons

The 23-year-old is a joy to watch as he is capable of producing the completely unexpected to turn a game.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Duk has brought some much-needed light to a dark season for the Dons.

His sensational solo goal in the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United underlined his worth.

£5 million price tag

That quality and vision does not come cheap which is why any interested clubs should be looking at a minimum of £5 million to even open talks about landing Duk.

Duk cost around £400,000 from Benfica in the summer but he is worth millions to the Dons.

Not only does he score goals – he is on 13 this season – he also creates chances for team-mates with six assists.

And let’s not forget Duk arrived at Pittodrie short of full match fitness in the summer and took a while to get up to speed.

Aberdeen striker Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes scores an audacious goal against Dundee United. Image: SNS

He only became a regular first team starter in September, yet he has still scored or had a key role in 19 goals.

Anyone questioning a £5 million price tag should watch Duk’s goal against Dundee United.

It was a concise summation of everything that makes the attacker one of the standout signings in Scottish football this season.

It is a mix of driving pace, aggression to charge down and dispossess Ryan Edwards and then that audacious back heeled finish on the run.

Duk’s goal was an absolute joy to watch as I reported on the match at Tannadice.

Later that weekend, I watched the highlights with my 11-year-old son and we both agreed goals like that are why we love football.

 

For those moments of absolute genius and joy that get fans out of their seats watching in awe.

Upward trajectory

Magic that has supporters talking for days having seen Duk conjure the goal – and then reminiscing years later about the elation of that moment.

Duk is only 23-years-old and far from the finished article.

What is really exciting about the attacker is that he looks to be on an upward trajectory where he will get better and better.

Aberdeen will hope that is at Pittodrie as he spearheads a charge for success under a new manager when eventually appointed.

Duk excites fans and terrorises opponents which is a combination that is expensive.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS

A class act Duk has a strong pedigree having progressed through the Benfica youth system.

The Portuguese giants have the most profitable academy in the world.

Data gathered by the CIES Football Observatory Weekly Post earlier this year listed Benfica top club worldwide for generating fees from the sale of players from their Youth Academy.

Benfica generated €379 million (£335 million) from the sale of players since July 2015.

Real Madrid were second with €330 million (£291 million)  with AS Monaco third overall at €285 million (£252 million).

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates with Luis Lopes after scoring to make it 2-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS

It is estimated Benfica have generated £1.14 billion in transfer sales over the past decade.

Benfica also have the opportunity to play young talent in the Portuguese second division – a key learning process.

Duk came through the same Benfica system as Celtic attacker Jota.

The Dons attacker scored 11 times in 42 appearances for Benfica B in Liga Portugal B with Jota scoring nine in 47.

During his time with Benfica’s U23 side, Duk netted 18 times in 41 appearances.

Aberdeen offered Duk a platform to shine and he has taken it.

If any English club wants to stop him burning bright at Pittodrie next season they will have to pay at least £5 million.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes celebrates at full time after scoring a double in the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Third place must be the Dons’ target

What a difference six weeks, and interim boss Barry Robson, have made for Aberdeen.

At the end of the winter transfer window, the Dons were in crisis.

A 1-0 Scottish Cup exit to sixth tier Darvel came on the back of a 5-0 loss at Hearts.

Aberdeen responded to the hammering at Tynecastle by serving up the worst result in the club’s proud 120 year history just days later.

Then came another low with the 6-0 loss at Hibs and the inevitable sacking of Jim Goodwin immediately after that defeat.

Aberdeen interim Manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United. Image: SNS

In late January the only way seemed down for Aberdeen.

However interim boss Robson has guided them back to form and back into contention for European qualification.

And against the odds back into the mix to finish third.

A prospect of finishing third in late January seemed as likely as Elvis riding the Loch Ness Monster down Pittodrie Street.

But against the odds here we are.

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS

If Aberdeen defeat third-placed Hearts on Saturday it will slash the gap on the Edinburgh club to just four points.

Robson has brought not just stability to the club but also an upturn in fortunes.

It has given the Pittodrie hierarchy breathing space in the search for a new manager.

The Dons have now whittled down the candidates to a shortlist.

If Robson can oversee a win against Hearts surely he will be on it.

Andrew Smart targeting rematch

Elgin welterweight Andrew Smart will hopefully get the chance to go for Scottish title glory against Robbie Graham again.

Smart lost 97-94 to Graham in a national title clash at the Ardoe House Hotel in Aberdeen on Saturday.

Elgin boxer Andrew Smart lost the Scottish title fight. Image: Scott Baxter

Both Smart and Graham boasted 100% professional records going into the fight so something had to give.

Smart felt he did enough to win the fight and has called for a rematch.

Hopefully, Graham agrees to go again.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented