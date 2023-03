[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have been called to a residential street in Aberdeen following reports of a disturbance.

Officers were called to a property on Summerfield Terrace shortly after 6.30pm today.

Nearby residents have reported lots of police activity in the area as officers deal with the incident.

Police remain at the scene.

In a statement, a spokeswoman said: “Police were called to reports of a disturbance at around 6.35pm. Officers are at the scene.”

The incident remains ongoing.

More as we get it.