Moray council unanimously approves second phase of Elgin housing development

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray councillors have given their seal of approval for the construction of 186 houses on the outskirts of Elgin.

Contractors Springfield Properties celebrated a milestone moment today as councillors unanimously approved the second phase of works to Elgin South Village.

A total of 186 properties will be constructed on the land, 47 of which will be affordable homes.

Elgin South Village is already home to over 400 people, the state-of-the-art Moray Sports Centre, a number of play parks, open green space and Linkwood Primary School.

It was designed to embrace the 20-minute neighbourhood model which promotes local living and ensures local people can access services and amenities, such as shops and play parks, easily.

Milestone moment for Elgin South

Dave Main, Springfield managing director (North), said their decision marked a major milestone for the village’s future.

“We’re really pleased the next stage of Elgin South has been supported by Moray Council,” he said.

“This planning consent is a milestone for the next chapter of the village and allows the continued delivery of excellent quality, energy efficient homes for people in Elgin.

“Elgin South has been a popular choice for home buyers in the area and we’re looking forward to the delivery of this phase of the village that will continue to support and sustain the needs of an already thriving community.”

The development will include a mix of detached and semi-detached houses and flats.

A village square is also included in the development with seating, landscaped areas and retail space.