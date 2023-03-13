Motorist clocked doing 62mph in 30mph zone near Carrbridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 55-year-old man has been charged after allegedly being caught doing 62mph in a 30mph zone.

Police stopped a driver after he overtook a stationary car and then proceeded to overtake a car he was behind near Carrbridge.

The alleged incident took place at 4.20pm on Sunday on the A938 Carrbridge to Dulnain Bridge road.

Highlands and Islands Road Policing clocked the driver doing 62mph in the 30mph zone.

The driver has now been charged with dangerous driving, and a report sent to the procurator fiscal.